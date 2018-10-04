3 Things to Know: Lakers vs. Kings (10/4/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers host the Sacramento Kings for a preseason exhibition.

1) LeBron has earned unparalleled respect

In case there were still any doubters, the NBA’s general managers once again anointed LeBron James as the league’s alpha dog, voting him most likely to win MVP this season.

The accolades didn’t stop there. The GMs also selected James first in the categories for best small forward; best basketball IQ; best leader; best passer; most versatile; biggest impact on a new team; and most coaching adjustments forced.

Thus far, LeBron has played 15 minutes in the first half of the Lakers’ preseason games, before resting the second half. While he hasn’t gone full bore in these exhibitions, he has had those moments where he reminded everyone who he is.

A no-look pass here, a running slam there. We’ll see what he has next.

2) JaVale has made quite the first impression

Sure, it’s (very, very) early, but JaVale McGee has injected lots of energy to his new team, even leading the Lakers in scoring in both of their first two preseason games.

McGee has lived at the rim — bounding in transition and springing out of screen-and-rolls — and has done so with extreme efficiency, shooting 13-of-18 from the floor.

The 10-year veteran has also been the Lakers’ most important defender so far. McGee has been a deterrent at the rim, including swatting five shots in Tuesday’s game.

JaVale McGee has led the team in scoring for both preseason games so far, finishing with 15 points and 8 rebounds tonight. pic.twitter.com/IRRKrVfRrB — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 3, 2018

3) Hart is showing his versatility

With coach Luke Walton evaluating who will start at shooting guard come opening night, Josh Hart has begun making his case in a unique way.

Hart — who came off the bench in the preseason opener — got the starting nod on Tuesday. He showed some of what has come to be expected from him, shooting 4-of-5 at the rim and hitting a couple 3-pointers.

But he also added some surprising moments that spoke to his ability to compete at multiple positions. There was a possession where he rolled to the rim like a big, and another where he defended Nikola Jokic in the post.

Hart has spent much of the offseason declaring (and showing) that he is more than a 3 and D wing. But, even with that forewarning, those types of big-man plays were certainly unexpected.

