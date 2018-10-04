NBA GM Survey: LeBron Most Likely to Win MVP

LeBron James owns four MVP trophies and, according the NBA’s general managers, is the favorite to win a fifth.

In the annual NBA GM survey, 30 percent of voters named James the most likely to win MVP. Kevin Durant was close with 27 percent, while Anthony Davis finished third with 17.

MVP was one of eight categories that LeBron received the most votes in.

He was the overwhelming choice for the player acquisition that will make the biggest impact (97 percent). It’s worth noting that general managers were not allowed to vote for their own team or personnel, so James was essentially the unanimous choice.

For the 13th time in his 16-year career, James was named the league’s best small forward, receiving 57 percent of the vote to Durant’s 40. A player of supreme positional flexibility, he was also second in the vote for best power forward (33 percent), next to Davis (37).

James also repeated at the general managers’ first choice for best basketball IQ (70 percent); most versatile player (63); player that forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments (60); best passer (50); and best leader (30).

Considered by most to be the best player in the world, LeBron received votes in 14 different categories.

He was second in the response for toughest player (13 percent) and third for which player GMs would want taking a shot with the game on the line (17).

Despite having played for a decade and a half, James was also fourth in which player general managers would want start a franchise with today (17).

He received votes in the answers for most athletic (10), most versatile defender (7), and best at moving without the ball (3).

James’ signing with the Lakers had a seismic impact on the league. Eighty percent of responses voted that the Lakers are the NBA’s most improved team, with Dallas and Phoenix taking second place with just 7 percent apiece.

The Lakers were also the clear choice for the question of best overall moves, in which they took 70 percent of the vote.

As for the Lakers’ projected standing now that they have LeBon and co., general managers ranked them fifth in the Western Conference, behind Golden State, Houston, Oklahoma City and Utah.

LeBron James, a Los Angeles Laker#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/PEE0kL0tqc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 3, 2018

The GMs also believe that several of the Lakers’ young players are poised to make an impact.

Brandon Ingram tied with Jason Tatum for second place in the category for player most likely to have a breakout season. Ingram and Tatum both received 10 percent, while Jamal Murray was first with 20.

Kyle Kuzma — who tied with Ingram and Julius Randle for last year’s team scoring leader — was among six players who finished fourth with 7 percent.

Meanwhile, the league is starting to take notice of 47th-overall pick Svi Mykhailiuk, who was voted second in the category for biggest steal of the draft. Mykhailiuk’s 13 percent was only surpassed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 27.

Meanwhile, 25th pick Moe Wagner was among the players who also received votes.

Svi checking in pic.twitter.com/xPsb8rVDCU — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 1, 2018

New Laker Rajon Rondo received some recognition for his intelligence and distributing.

Rondo — who ranked fourth in the NBA in assists last season — received 7 percent of the vote in the categories for best passer, best basketball IQ, and player that will make the best head coach some day.

As mentioned before, LeBron was first in the response for best passer, while Lonzo Ball was among those who also received votes.