3 Things to Know: Lakers vs. Nuggets (10/2/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers get their preseason rematch against the Denver Nuggets.

1) The King will debut at his new castle

STAPLES Center officially becomes LeBron James’ home court, as the four-time MVP plays his first game at the arena as a member of the Lakers.

James only played 15 minutes of Sunday’s preseason opener, and he isn’t likely to push it any more than that for an exhibition. In that first game against the Nuggets, he put up nine points, three rebounds and three assists.

But even with a plain stat line in limited playing time, LeBron was still the highlight of the night. In his first game wearing the gold jersey, he wowed the San Diego crowd with a no-look dish, and later hit a couple 3-pointers, including a step-back.

LeBron finished with 9 points, 3 boards, and 3 assists in 15 minutes of floor time in his first preseason game as a Laker. pic.twitter.com/gdOuPSSNXm — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 1, 2018

2) The center spot is a revolving experiment

One of the key questions for the Lakers to answer before the regular season is how much small ball they plan on playing.

They toyed with this in their first exhibition, playing Kyle Kuzma and Michael Beasley at center to mixed results. With both players having minimal experience at that position, every rep is important before the games start counting in the standings.

Meanwhile, JaVale McGee was exactly what the Lakers hoped for from their starting five-man. He scored 17 points on an 8-of-10 clip, providing a constant vertical threat by slamming dunk after dunk (six in total), both in transition and the half-court.

We’ll see how much coach Luke Walton mixes it up this time around, and whether he keeps testing those small-ball lineups or if he gives more time to traditional center Ivica Zubac.

JaVale McGee led the team in scoring with 17 points and Rajon Rondo added 11 helpers tonight in the first game of the preseason. pic.twitter.com/3vFLSZtUs8 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 1, 2018

3) The bench doesn’t want a repeat of Sunday

The Lakers’ starters largely outperformed the Nuggets’ in the preseason opener, but the reserves couldn’t carry that momentum.

Some of this had to do with the absence of a second-unit point guard, as Lonzo Ball missed the game as part of his recovery from knee surgery. With Ball out again on Tuesday, the bench will look to find a better rhythm this time around.

Brandon Ingram and Lance Stephenson each played point in Ball’s absence, and while both were able to score individually the unit itself could have used more cohesion.

Fortunately for the Lakers, they don’t lack a point guard in the starting lineup thanks to Rajon Rondo, who put on a passing clinic with 11 assists — many of the highlight variety — in his preseason Lakers debut.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. TNT nationally

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California