Five Overreactions from Preseason Game No. 1

One of the most important things to remember while watching NBA preaseason games: don’t overreact!!! Coaches are usually treating the games like practices. Many players aren’t going exactly 100 percent like they will in the regular season because, you know, the games don’t count.

Now that we’ve established the ground rules, here are five overreactions from 48 minutes of preseason basketball!

1) Brandon Ingram will be deadly as a finisher from the weak side:

In the first quarter, when Ingram was on the weak side of the floor with either LeBron James or Rajon Rondo holding the primary attention of the defense, he hit 4 of 5 FG’s for eight points, whether cutting to the rim to catch and finish passes from Rondo and then LeBron, hitting a fadeaway J from LeBron or stealing the ball on one end and finishing a slick lefty layup after changing hands midair and extending his Gumby arm towards the cup. Ingram showed off other parts of his all-around game as the night continued, finishing with 16 points, four boards, two steals, a block and an assist, but it was that initial scoring stretch that could prove most predictive.

“I find rhythm with anybody that’s very energetic offensively, and that’s a guy who moves without the ball,” said LeBron of Ingram postgame. “My first assist was to him, he was just moving on the weakside and I was able to deliver a pass to him.”

2) L.A. will be a much different team when Lonzo returns:

If there’s one area where L.A. struggled the most in San Diego, it was on the second unit, where the ball got stuck at times on offense, and the defensive communication was off. But when Lonzo Ball – who’s been practicing fully and looking terrific, per Magic Johnson during the Spectrum SportsNet broadcast on Sunday – returns, that means either he or Rondo will be on the court at all times. In related news, the ball will have a far lesser chance of getting stuck, and positions will match up better defensively. The 2017-18 season was a large sample size for us to see how Lonzo’s mere presence impacts how the ball moves around, because his style of play is contagious, and brings offensive energy.

Single game plus/minus can be misleading at times, but against Denver, it did show how L.A.’s second unit struggled. Despite going 4 for 5 from the field all on jumpers, Lance Stephenson was a -28, while Josh Hart clocked in at -23, Svi Mykhailiuk -19, Kyle Kuzma -13 and Michael Beasley -12. Replace one of those players with Rondo or Lonzo … or LeBron, for that matter … and things probably look differently. I should mention that Ingram spent some minutes running point for that unit at least to initiate possessions. He had a lot of success doing so in February, but with new teammates, things didn’t stay as organized, and the ball stuck in various hands.

3) Pace and Space from the fastest team in the league!

In LeBron’s words, “Our pace was good and our space was good too.” This was especially apparent with both groups of starters (Rondo-KCP-Ingram-LeBron-McGee in the 1st Q and Kuzma in for LeBron in the 3rd), as L.A. flew up and down the court. Ingram and McGee were the two players getting ahead and finishing early, while Kuzma and McGee continued the trend in the third quarter. McGee, in fact, led the Lakers in scoring with 17 points on 8 of 10 FG’s, most right at the rim, plus seven boards in 19 minutes, and showed his combination of length and athleticism to be an effective tip to the Lakers running spear. In theory, the second unit should be able to play even faster, particularly with all the small line ups Walton wants to use (with either Kuzma, Beasley or LeBron at the five), but for one game, that unit was often taking the ball out of the net defensively and wasn’t able to push much off misses.

Last year, the Lakers led the league in pace for much of the year before ultimately finishing tied for second, while LeBron’s Cavs were 12th. The initial overreaction is that L.A. won’t slow down a bit this year.

"We're gonna play fast,” said Walton on Monday. “We want to use our depth to our advantage and come in waves."

4) Svi will crack the rotation:

First, we’ll have to say what the rotation is, and that’s a very fluid thing at the moment as the coaching staff figures out who plays best with whom. On Monday, it was the starters plus Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley, at least initially. But Ivica Zubac got some run, as did Svi Mykhailiuk. Now, most No. 47 picks have little chance of cracking the actual regular season rotation, but Svi isn’t typical. He showed it in Vegas, and he showed it in training camp. We know that Kuzma is going to be the first Laker off the bench, and Hart seems to have established a spot, but couldn’t Svi be preferred next to those two and either Rondo or Lonzo on some nights? His shooting has value enough, but he’s a gritty defender who can also put the ball on the floor and pass a bit. As such, on paper, there’s a definite path to inclusion on a nightly basis … even if he’ll have to prove that against NBA talent this preseason and into the regular season.

5) LeBron Knows Everything:

If you listened to LeBron talk all last week, he kept preaching patience, kept emphasizing the fact that L.A. was starting from scratch, that they didn’t know each other yet, and that they weren’t going to be able to run much offense or get into too many different defensive coverages. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened. There were bright moments for the team and for himself – he hit a few threes, dropped a few sick passes, grabbed a few boards in a crowd – but he kept things mostly basic in 15 minutes on the floor. He was a +1.

“We knew there would be times where we’d struggle, not move the ball as we would like to, a couple breakdowns defensively,” he said afterwards. “But it’s good to have those things that you can work on, you have something to look forward to.”

James could have taken over any single possession on the evening … but better to save that for crunch time of the regular season, right?

OK now … time for preseason game No. 2 on Tuesday!