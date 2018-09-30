3 Things to Know: Lakers vs. Nuggets (9/30/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers open up their preseason against the Denver Nuggets.

1) The King is ready for his entrance

The greatest player on the planet will make his Lakers debut in San Diego. LeBron James will be in the starting lineup, though his playing time has yet to be determined.

James’ presence has been a rarity in the preseason, as he has played only six exhibitions over the past three years, including just a single one last season.

During those last three preseasons, he has averaged 22 minutes per game. We’ll have to wait and see if he’ll target that to get warm for the regular season, or if he’ll scale it back and save his legs for the games that matter in the standings.

That's how you close out practice! pic.twitter.com/vPywRWXr6I — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 27, 2018

2) Don’t expect Zo or Moe

Lonzo Ball returned to full-contact practice this week, but the Lakers want to remain cautious with their point guard, who had offseason arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Therefore, Ball is not anticipated to play on Sunday.

Meanwhile, first-round draft pick Moe Wagner will miss the entire preseason due to a contusion in his left knee.

In lieu of these two young guys, the Lakers will get a look at some of their more veteran players.

Rajon Rondo will get the nod at point guard, giving L.A. its first look at how the former rival could fit among the rest of the starting five. JaVale McGee and Ivica Zubac will get minutes at the center spot, while the Lakers could also trot out some of their much-discussed small-ball lineups.

3) Keep an eye on the rotation

Positionless basketball has been the talk of training camp.

At some point in preseason, the Lakers are likely to try out some non-traditional lineups, like having LeBron, Kyle Kuzma or Michael Beasley play center while surrounded by guards and wings. Could it be something they experiment with in the very first game?

But the Lakers have uncertainties beyond just the five-position. Most coaches prefer to play rotations comprised of nine players. L.A. has at least a dozen who could make a case for regular playing time, so the preseason will be an audition for many.

Can rookie Svi Mykhailiuk — who has been the talk of training camp — crack the rotation? Will McGee or Zubac stand out as traditional centers? Will Luke Walton have to expand his rotation to accommodate so many qualified candidates?

The answers to those questions and more begin on Sunday.

Tip-Off: 6:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. ESPN nationally

Location: Valley View Casino Center — San Diego, California