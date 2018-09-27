Lonzo Returns to Full-Contact; LeBron Will Play Sunday

For the first time since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in July, Lonzo Ball was a full participant in practice.

At the Lakers’ third day of training camp, the sophomore point guard was able to go through every drill, including a full-contact “controlled scrimmage,” per head coach Luke Walton.

“Lonzo practiced in full today,” Walton said. He looked really good. It was good to see him out there cutting, making his reads and his passes.”

Though Ball — who missed 20 games due to injury last season — wasn’t able to scrimmage five-on-five this offseason, he did take the opportunity to work in the film room and weight room.

The noticeably-bigger Ball credits his added muscle for not having to “fling” the basketball as much on his jump shot. He also said it has helped him penetrate the defense.

“It’s just easier going through the paint, trucking people,” he said.

Ball said that he had “no pain throughout the whole practice,” but the Lakers plan to be cautious with last year’s second-overall pick. Walton said he “doubts he’ll play Sunday” in the team’s preseason opener against Denver.

One player who will be suiting up for Sunday’s exhibition in San Diego is new superstar LeBron James.

The MVP runner-up only played one preseason game last year due to a left ankle injury. Over the past three years, he has only made six preseason appearances.

However, he will make his debut in a Lakers uniform on Sunday, though Walton played it coy regarding how many minutes James will play.

“It will be more than one and less than 48,” Walton laughed.