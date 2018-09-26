Young Vet KCP Poised for Year Two in L.A.

Who’s in the Lakers young core, exactly?

The way we seem to think about this is to simply include the players that have been drafted by the team in the past few seasons – thus “young” – and have established either starting line up or rotation spots for Luke Walton.

By that definition, you get Brandon Ingram (21 years old), Lonzo Ball (20), Kyle Kuzma (23) and Josh Hart (23).

Ivica Zubac fills one of those categories as a draft pick that’s still young (21), and while he appeared in 43 games last season, the Croatian averaged only 9.5 minutes, and thus wasn’t a regular part of the rotation. As for this year? We'll see. He should have some opportunity to show offseason gains.

The 2018 Draft picks – Moe Wagner, Svi Mykhailiuk and Issac Bonga – have yet to take the floor.

But wait … what about Kentavious Caldwell-Pope?

First of all, KCP is still younger than you might think for somebody that seemingly has been around the NBA for a while. He just turned 25 in February. Secondly, he was a key member of the rotation, starting 74 games.

Of course, he wasn’t drafted by the Lakers, spending four years in Detroit before coming over on a 1-year deal last summer. As such, he’s not thought of as rising directly with the aforementioned Ingram, Ball, Kuzma and Hart.

By that definition, perhaps KCP fits more closely with the incoming veteran free agents: LeBron James (33); Rajon Rondo (32), Lance Stephenson (28), JaVale McGee (30) and Michael Beasley (29).

Then again, it really doesn’t matter how we define it. (OK, it for sure doesn’t matter.)

After an up-and-down start to his 2017-18 season, Caldwell-Pope was especially impactful after the All-Star break.

His field goal percentage rose from 41.6 percent to 44.6 percent, and his 3-point percentage shot up from 36.1 percent to 42.3 percent. He hit at least five triples in four games, and eight twice.

In theory, his percentage for the coming season should benefit from having LeBron James finding him for spot up opportunities, on which he shot 40.3 percent last season on 4.2 attempts per game (second only to Josh Hart’s 40.7 percent).

After Wednesday’s practice, I asked LeBron if players like KCP had to learn where to be on the perimeter to best utilize his drive and kick ability.

“That’s my job,” said LeBron. “I know how guys like the ball. I watch a lot of film, and knowing if guys like seams or no seams, if they like low passes or high passes, they like the numbers or the forehead, it’s my job to get it to ‘em. Our coaching staff and Luke will put them in position where they need to be on the floor, and it’s my job to get it to ‘em.”

James actually knows KCP quite well.

“KCP’s been a little brother of mine for a long time, we’re with the same agency*,” he said. “I’ve been watching him – I played against him in the playoffs, played against him in the same conference. I know what he’s all about, I know his ability to catch and shoot, but more importantly what he does defensively as well, getting out and running too, so I know exactly where to put the ball for him and all he has to do is lock in and shoot it.”

*Klutch Sports Group

Walton said he’s given KCP an almost constant green light to get the ball up.

“Shooting will be big for him, and he’s been working his tail off all summer like a lot of our guys have,” said Luke. “I told him, ‘Anytime you’re open and you’re playing with this group, shoot it. That’s what we want you to do. Catch and shoot, if you’re not open, move it onto someone else.’ He’s embraced that, he’s put in a ton of work and he looks good.”

Last year, the Georgia native ranked 15th among scoring two guards at 13.4 points per game, though he took only 10.8 shots per night, fewer than every player ranked ahead of him. Not asked to make plays very often, he averaged 2.2 assists while showing some signs as a screen/roll creator off the dribble, and ended up third on the team in offensive rating (105.0) for Lakers that played at least 18 games.*

*Isaiah Thomas actually led the Lakers in offensive rating in his 17 games.

From a defensive standpoint, KCP was big enough to hold up on switches and quick enough to defend point guards at times. He checked in at sixth in terms of defensive rating on the roster at 106.0. He was the 8th best rebounding guard in the NBA at 5.2 per game – one of the guards ahead of him was teammate Lonzo Ball (6.9).

In short, KCP may be wedged somewhere in between the young core and the incoming vets, but don’t forget to include him in the conversation about impactful Lakers for the coming season.