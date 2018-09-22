Lakers Training Camp Roster Breakdown: Centers

The Lakers enter training camp with the flexibility to play traditional centers or opt for a small-ball lineups. It’s a certainty that they will mix in a bit of both in just about every game, as the five-position will often hinge on what they will have to counter from their opponents.

JaVale McGee (4.8 pts, 2.6 reb, 0.9 blk, 62.1% FG)

McGee joins the Lakers after a successful postseason that saw him start for the majority of the NBA Finals. On the offensive side, he provides vertical spacing thanks to his 7-foot frame, long arms and athleticism. He is a lob threat at all times, whether in transition or the half court.

McGee was also a reliable rim protector and a really good post defender in the playoffs. Although he hasn’t consistently played large minutes in a few years, he has definitely filled his role when on the floor.

Ivica Zubac (3.7 pts, 2.9 reb, 50.0% FG)

After his production regressed in his rookie season, Zubac spent much of the summer playing for the Croatian national team, with whom he achieved much better results. In this international setting, he displayed improved mobility on fast-breaks and sharper instincts as the backline of defense.

The Lakers — who were third in the NBA in pace last season — are as dedicated as ever to a high-speed attack, which means that small-ball lineups could (like last year) bite into Zubac’s playing time. But when the services of a traditional center are needed, Zubac is likely to get the call.

Moe Wagner (NCAA: 14.6 pts, 7.1 reb, 1.0 stl, 52.8% FG, 39.4% 3P)

As a rookie, Wagner will spend the season figuring out if he is more of a power forward or center. A 3-point threat at 6-foot-11, Wagner’s spacing and size suggest that he could be a prototype modern five-man. He is already the Lakers’ most versatile screen-setter, given his ability to pick-and-roll or -pop.

Everything will depend on how quickly Wagner can adapt to NBA size and speed, but his skill set is a snug fit in the Lakers’ playing style. He has a tight handle to beat bigs off the dribble, quick hands and feet on defense, and (most importantly) floor-running ability suited for a fast pace.

OTHER OPTIONS

The Lakers’ commitment to playing as fast as possible means that small-ball lineups will be deployed often. Entering camp, they have a few options for that spot.

LeBron James

One of the biggest questions of the Lakers’ season will be how much LeBron plays at center. It will be up to James himself, the front office and the coaching staff to decide how many minutes at this position will be sustainable across 82 games plus playoffs.

The potential of playing LeBron at the five is sky-high. The Lakers could surround him with guards and wings that can shoot and playmake. It also allows the NBA’s best driver to take lumbering big men off the dribble, or (as he loves to do) cook them with a step-back.

Michael Beasley

President of Basketball Operations mentioned Beasley by name when discussing the Lakers’ small-ball options, and playing a 6-foot-9 combo forward at center is true dedication to the vision of “positionless basketball.”

The obvious question is whether Beasley (not known as a formidable defender) can play up a position and keep opposing centers from scoring. The flip side is where Beasley’s true value lies. One of the most flammable scorers in the league, Beasley will have favorable matchups to show off his toolbox that includes drives, rolls, cuts, touch shots and post moves. Plus, his robust 3-point percentage (39.5) should pull opposing centers out of the paint, opening room for his teammates to work.

Kyle Kuzma

Even when Kuzma was the biggest player on the floor last season, he didn’t really play center. A wing like Brandon Ingram or Corey Brewer typically covered the opponent’s five-man, making for an on-court demonstration of the aforementioned “positionless basketball” philosophy. But with Kuzma noticeably packing on muscle this offseason, he could be an option to battle centers this year.

Kuzma at the five-position would unlock turbo-paced, shooting-heavy lineups that could blitz teams that play traditional bigs. Against other small-ball squads, Kuzma — who was excellent in the post last year — could thrive down low. Like Beasley, Kuzma’s biggest question at center will be whether he can hang defensively. He was about league average defending the post last season, and the added strength and experience are promising factors.