Mykhailiuk, Zubac Conclude Playing at World Cup Qualifiers

Just three days after starring in Ukraine’s upset over unbeaten Spain, Svi Mykhailiuk struggled to find rhythm against Montenegro.

Mykhailiuk — who had 22 points, five 3-pointers and five steals against the Spaniards — finished with 15 points on just 5-of-15 shooting in Monday’s 90-84 loss at FIBA World Cup European qualifiers.

Ukraine had Mykhailiuk run point for much of the night to Jekyll-and-Hyde results. Svi — who played point guard growing up — dazzled with his ball handling abilities, but couldn’t seem to finish at the rim, hitting only 3-of-11 inside the arc.

In addition to his handle, the rookie Laker did have some other nice moments, including hitting 2-of-4 from 3-point distance and grabbing four offensive rebounds (five total).

However, he also committed four fouls and two turnovers. And while he was excellent defensively against Spain, he saw some slippage both on and off the ball versus Montenegro.

Mykhailiuk did, however, lead his team in scoring for the second straight game. Hawks center Alex Len was next with 13 points.

With Mykhailiuk rejoining the Lakers, Ukraine will have to play the final four games of qualification without him.

Ukraine are currently tied with Montenegro for fourth place in Group I. The top three teams from each group qualify for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Zubac, Croatia Fumble Against Poland

It was an unsettling few days for a Croatian team studded by four NBA players, as Ivica Zubac and co. lost their second straight game, this time a 79-74 upset from Poland.

Zubac — who started the game — played only 15 minutes as Croatia elected to play smaller lineups. But he was solid in his limited time, scoring six points on 3-of-6 shooting.

He had a nice duck-in for a dunk, ran the floor for another slam and hit the offensive glass for a put-back layup.

Zubac played well in back-to-back wins for Croatia during the June/July qualifying window, scoring 12 points against Italy before dropping 20 on Romania.

But he had a more difficult time this past week, scoring 11 points in a foul-plagued loss to Lithuania on Friday. And he had less of a role against a 3-point-happy Polish side, playing only four minutes in the second half.

Croatia lost a key opportunity to gain ground in the standings, as Zubac, Dario Saric, Bojan Bogdanovic and Ante Zizic will be back with their NBA clubs during the final four games of qualification.

Croatia are tied with Netherlands for fifth place in Group J. With Lithuania already qualified, there are only two remaining spots to advance to the World Cup.