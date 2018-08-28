Lakers Day: Wilt's Monster Night Ends With 1st L.A. Title

At first it appeared that the Big Dipper would be benched.

Due to a sprained wrist suffered in Game 4 of the 1972 NBA Finals, Wilt Chamberlain wasn’t expected to play in the potentially championship-clinching Game 5.

But after receiving an anti-inflammatory shot and donning a pair of hand pads, the giant among giants was ready to go.

New York — which had beaten the Lakers in the Finals two years prior — wasn’t ready for Wilt the Stilt.

One of the most dominant players in NBA history, Chamberlain eviscerated the Knicks down low, gobbling up 24 points (on 10-of-14 shooting) and 29 rebounds en route to Finals MVP honors.

The Knicks were armed with five Hall of Famers — Walt Frazier, Jerry Lucas, Bill Bradley, Dave DeBusschere and Earl Monroe (plus future L.A. coach Phil Jackson) — but the Lakers had even more talent.

Gail Goodrich led the team with 25 points, while fellow top-10 scorer Jerry West added 23. West, who led the NBA in assists, also dished out nine dimes.

Of course, it helped to have the 7-foot-1 Chamberlain patrolling the paint on both ends of the floor.

Chamberlain topped the league in both rebounds and field goal percentage that season, but the team’s success was even greater.

Riding the NBA’s best offense, the Lakers won a then-record 69 games with only 13 losses. Most impressively, they won 33 straight games — a mark that still stands as the best in league history.

It was fitting that such an iconic team was the one to end one of the most frustrating championship droughts in sports.

The Lakers had lost each of their previous eight trips to the Finals, spanning 18 years without a ring.

But with this 114-100 win at the Forum, the Lakers captured their first championship in L.A., christening a new dynasty in the NBA.