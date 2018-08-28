Lakers Day: Magic Starts at Center to Clinch '80 Title

A rookie point guard playing up four positions and starting at center in the NBA Finals is, in a word: insanity.

There’s another word for it: Magic.

In the infancy of his Hall of Fame career, a 20-year-old Magic Johnson took center stage and delivered.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had been dominating the Finals series against Philadelphia — averaging a monstrous 33.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 4.6 blocks before a sprained ankle forced him to stay in L.A. for Game 6.

Magic famously took Kareem’s seat on the flight to Philly and declared to his teammates, “Never fear, E.J. is here.”

Earvin “Magic” Johnson showed no fear himself, beginning the game with one of Kareem’s patented skyhooks.

From there, the Magic show began.

He played all but one minute of the game, playing all five positions along the way. His once-in-a-generation versatility was reflected in the box score: 42 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

While he was lethal with his attacks on the basket — shooting 14-of-23 from the field and 14-of-14 on free throws — Johnson’s ability to draw the defense opened up opportunities for his teammates, including Jamaal Wilkes, who had 37 points and 10 rebounds of his own.

Magic, of course, was good for a few highlight assists as well.

But Hall of Famer Julius Erving wasn’t going to let the 76ers fold without a fight. “Dr. J” scored 27 points and brought Philadelphia within two with only five minutes left.

But Magic — who would soon be named NBA Finals MVP — scored nine points the rest of the way, extinguishing the Sixers’ last hope for a Game 7 and earning his first championship ring.