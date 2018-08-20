Pair of LeBron Swats Land in Top 10 of NBA's Best Blocks Countdown

For the last 15 years, LeBron James has perfected the art of the chase-down block, culminating with his iconic rejection in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

But James’ defensive arsenal contains much more than just chase-downs. Despite playing the forward positions, he is a top-tier rim protector with all kinds of blocks on his highlight reel.

This was reflected in the NBA’s countdown of the best swats of the season, as three of his blocks ranked among the top 15.

LeBron’s highest play — a spike on Atlanta’s Taurean Prince — checked in at No. 6. Prince appeared to have a step on his defender, but James was able to recover and leap up for a volleyball-like thwack at the rim.

James had another selection in the top 10, and this one was a clutch play during one of the best games of the season.

With five seconds left and the game tied in overtime, Minnesota’s Jimmy Butler bull-rushed his defender and got to the rim. But LeBron had been hovering like a free safety and slid over to reject Butler. Seconds later he’d hit the game-winner at the buzzer.

James’ final appearance on the list clocked in at No. 15 and was one of the top plays of the postseason.

In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, James made amends for a turnover by making a huge stop on Boston’s Terry Rozier. With the Celtic speeding in transition, LeBron timed his jump perfectly, meeting Rozier at the hoop and sending back his dunk attempt.

The Lakers’ only other representative on the countdown was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who sprinted the length of the court to chase down Sacramento’s Buddy Hield.

That rejection put KCP at No. 55.