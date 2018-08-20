2018-19 Lakers Schedule Breakdown: April

The Lakers may only have five regular-season games left in April, but they are jammed with quality opponents.

Golden State, of course, has won three championships in four years. Portland, Oklahoma City and Utah were seeded third through fifth, respectively, in last season’s Western Conference playoffs. The Clippers missed the postseason by five games.

Fortunately for the Lakers, this gauntlet will at least take place mostly at home, as the purple and gold play their final four games in Los Angeles heading into the playoffs.

April

Games: 5

Home: 3

Away: 2

National TV: 2

Playoff Opponents: 4

Back-to-Backs: 1

Home Opponents: Golden State, Utah, Portland

Road Destinations: Oklahoma City, Clippers

Key Matchups

Lonzo runs the length of the floor to scoop it in and beat the buzzer! #LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN, @spectdeportes & ESPN) pic.twitter.com/fap0mpMfNx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 15, 2018

April 4 vs. Golden State (7:30 p.m. PT; TNT)

The Warriors — with their DeMarcus Cousins-infused, five-all-star starting lineup — are the Goliath of the upcoming postseason. The Lakers will get one last chance to test their strength against the defending champs in the regular season.

April 7 vs. Utah (6:30 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet)

The 2017 Draft was exceptionally loaded with talent, including the Lakers’ three-headed monster of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart, as well as Utah’s young star, Donovan Mitchell. We’ll see how much progress has been made over their sophomore year in the penultimate game of the regular season.

April 9 vs. Portland (7:30 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet)

The Lakers’ regular season comes full circle, as they close with their opening night foes: the Trail Blazers. With the Western Conference stacked at historic levels, even game 82 could determine seeding for these two playoff contenders.