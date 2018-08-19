2018-19 Lakers Schedule Breakdown: March

The Lakers could use March to build some momentum heading into the playoffs, as only seven of their 16 opponents made last year’s postseason.

However, that does not mean L.A. will be able to coast, as the slate includes formidable foes, like Boston and Milwaukee (twice), plus clubs that just barely missed the playoffs, such as Denver and Detroit.

The Pistons are also part of a season-high five straight road games packed into only eight days, culminating with a trip to the NBA’s newest arena: the Bucks’ Fiserv Forum.

March

Games: 16

Home: 8

Away: 8

National TV: 6

Playoff Opponents: 7

Back-to-Backs: 3

Home Opponents: Milwaukee, Clippers, Denver, Boston, Brooklyn, Sacramento, Washington, Charlotte

Road Destinations: Phoenix, Chicago, Toronto, Detroit, New York, Milwaukee, Utah, New Orleans

Key Matchups

March 1 vs. Milwaukee (7:30 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN)

LeBron James won his first MVP trophy in 2009, and has arguably been the Eastern Conference’s best player every year since. Now that the King is in the West, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the young stars trying to take up James’ mantle as alpha of the East.

March 9 vs. Boston (5:30 p.m. PT; ABC)

The archrival Celtics make their lone trip of the season to the Lakers’ court. It took seven games for LeBron’s Cavaliers to dispatch Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals, and now the C’s come reloaded with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward healthy again.

March 17 at New York (9 a.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet)

There’s nothing like the Lake Show’s annual trip to the World’s Most Famous Arena. The NBA’s best shine brightest at Madison Square Garden, meaning this is a must-watch wake-up call for those on the West Coast.