2018-19 Lakers Schedule Breakdown: December

As always, the December slate is highlighted by the Lakers’ annual Christmas Day game, and this one should be extra special.

The purple and gold will head north for the holidays to face the defending-champion Golden State Warriors in a game televised nationally on two channels.

The rest of the schedule will be much friendlier to the Lakers, who will face eight teams that missed the playoffs last year, including Phoenix and Sacramento (and their top-two draft picks).

December

Games: 15

Home: 7

Away: 8

National TV: 4

Playoff Opponents: 7

Back-to-Backs: 3

Home Opponents: Phoenix, San Antonio, Miami, New Orleans, Memphis, Clippers, Sacramento

Road Destinations: San Antonio, Memphis, Houston, Charlotte, Washington, Brooklyn, Golden State, Sacramento

Key Matchups

Highlights: Lonzo Ball leads the Lakers with 29 points, 11 rebounds & 9 assists #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/DWKNrVC1RS — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 21, 2017

Dec. 2 vs. Phoenix (12:30 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet)

L.A.’s home crowd will get its introduction to first-overall pick Deandre Ayton, who averaged 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds at Arizona. He and Devin Booker could be a formidable duo, but the Suns haven’t forgotten when Lonzo Ball dropped a season-high 29 points (plus 11 boards and nine assists) on them a year ago.

Dec. 21 vs. New Orleans (7:30 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN)

Reunions all around. Rajon Rondo faces his former club for the first time, while Julius Randle makes his return to STAPLES Center after spending his first four seasons as a Laker.

Dec. 25 at Golden State (5 p.m. PT; ABC and ESPN)

For the fourth straight year, LeBron James will face off against the Warriors on Christmas Day. This will also be the first of four regular-season meetings between James’ new squad and the foe he has faced in four consecutive NBA Finals.