2018-19 Lakers Schedule Breakdown: November

November is homecoming month for LeBron James, who will visit both of his former teams in a four-day stretch.

James and his new club will also be putting plenty of miles on their odometers, as they will play a season-high four back-to-backs this month.

However, clumping together games like that also allows for time to recover, as they will play six times on two days rest.

November

Games: 14

Home: 8

Away: 6

National TV: 3

Playoff Opponents: 8

Back-to-Backs: 4

Home Opponents: Toronto, Minnesota, Atlanta, Portland, Utah, Orlando, Indiana, Dallas

Road Destinations: Portland, Sacramento, Orlando, Miami, Cleveland, Denver

Kawhi Leonard (41p, 6r, 5a, W) & LeBron James (29p, 7a, 6r) go back & forth in Cleveland! pic.twitter.com/BLNj3wXlaF — NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2017

Nov. 4 vs. Toronto (6:30 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet)

The two biggest moving stars this offseason — James and Kawhi Leonard — will duel for the first time as members of the Lakers and Raptors, respectively. These two have plenty of history, as they took turns winning NBA Finals MVP at the other’s expense in 2013 and 2014.

#TDIHH: CLUTCH!



LeBron delivers to put Miami up 4 with 27.9 seconds remaining! pic.twitter.com/zwIvo244uJ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 21, 2018

Nov. 18 at Miami (3 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet)

LeBron James returns to his former home city for the first time as a member of the purple and gold. It’s been four years since the “Heatles” era, but he still receives love in South Beach thanks to winning two MVPs and two Finals MVPs in just four years with Miami.

Nov. 21 at Cleveland (5 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN)

Three days after visiting his other old team, James will make his first appearance in Cleveland since joining the Lakers. Once villainized for leaving the Cavs nine years ago, LeBron will return as a hero after delivering four straight NBA Finals appearances, including the 2016 title.