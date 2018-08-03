LeBron, Lance and Lonzo Highlight NBA's Top 100 Handles List

It often feels like LeBron James can do anything on that basketball court. Moments like that happened several times last year, including on the play that landed at No. 3 in the NBA’s countdown of the year’s top 100 handles.

Facing an aggressive defense against the Philadelphia 76ers, James split a pair of defenders not only while going behind his back, but also while dribbling through his teammate’s legs.

After threading the ball in between Tristan Thompson, James was greeted by a pair of Sixers in the paint, but nonetheless managed to finish the and-1, off-the-glass layup.

James made another appearance on the top 100 list.

There was the time he bullied the LA Clippers’ Austin Rivers with a combination that put him on skates and left him simply trying not to foul, which checked in at No. 31.

LeBron’s fellow new Laker, Lance Stephenson, put some of his trademark flare on his entry, which was ranked 43rd.

Stephenson put all kinds of sauce on this one, going between his legs twice without dribbling before driving on New York’s defensive-minded Frank Ntilikina and spinning to the cup.

Lonzo Ball provided one more spot on the countdown for the Lakers, with a play against Charlotte that placed 77th.

Sensing an unsettled defense in transition, Ball put a between-the-legs crossover on Kemba Walker and strode to the rim for a powerful one-handed slam.