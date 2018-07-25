Latest Laker: Michael Beasley

Michael Beasley is an expert at the most fundamental part of the game: introducing the ball to the basket.

Signed by the Lakers on Monday, the combo forward is one of the most flammable scorers in the league, putting up the league’s 11th-most points per minute last season (0.25).

The 29-year-old can fill the bucket efficiently and in volume. He is coming off his third straight year of hitting more than half of his shots from the field, as he made 50.7 percent of his attempts — fourth among small forwards.

Beasley is at his best attacking the paint, using his powerful 6-foot-9, 235-pound frame to trample smaller defenders and his unique body control to finish at odd angles.

Playing for New York last year, he shot a sturdy 64.7 percent in the restricted area and a robust 49.0 percent in the non-restricted area of the paint.

For most players, that latter zone is a spot of inefficiency: not close enough to the basket to score regularly and not far enough to be worth three points. But for Beasley, it is an area where he thrives.

Only Khris Middleton (51.0 percent), E’Twaun Moore (50.9) and Robin Lopez (49.1) shot better from there.

Beasley has an armory of scoring moves in region, including fadeaways, hook shots, floaters and just about everything in between.

The Kansas State product is a master of hitting off-balance attempts, and doesn’t really get why others can’t find the same success.

“I don’t see why that spot’s such a hard shot, to be completely honest,” Beasley laughed. “Maybe I’m just weird.”

Beasley does most of his work around the paint, both with and without the ball.

He is an excellent cutter, who ranked in the NBA’s 87th percentile on such shots by scoring 1.46 points per possession and shooting 72.3 percent (34-of-47) off cuts.

The former second-overall pick is also a weapon on post-ups (70th percentile; 0.94 ppp; 70-of-140) and in isolation (65th percentile; 0.92 ppp; 80-of-175).

And while the ambidextrous finisher is at his best inside the arc, he has proven capable of splashing from beyond it.

Last season, he hit a sizzling 39.5 percent of his 3-point attempts for the Knicks. The only caveat was that he only averaged about one attempt per game (34-of-86 total).

But when Beasley did let the treys fly, they often fell through.

He was much better shooting 3’s from above the break (45.0 percent) than the corners (28.0), and was particularly effective in pick-and-pop situations.

A skilled roller, defenses would often prioritize protecting the paint from Beasley, who would instead slip out to sink a triple.

And while Beasley is not concerned with his own playing time, his game did improve when his minutes increased with New York.

In 30 starts (out of 74 games), his averages ballooned to 16.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 46.7 percent 3-point shooting.

He also scored 30-plus points in four games last season, including three in the starting lineup.

Michael Beasley scores 32 off the bench with 12 boards to electrify the MSG crowd! #Knicks pic.twitter.com/RH76XXHu8s — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2017

Beasley’s ability to find the bottom of the net has never been in question, and he’s subtly added to his game over recent years.

He’s been a much more aggressive rebounder (9.0 boards per 36 minutes last season) and has steadily improved his assists numbers (2.7 per 36) to the point where they may not be outstanding but are an improvement from where he started a decade ago.

However, the key to Beasley’s role will be how effective he can be on the defensive side of the ball. He has the physical tools to be an ideal defender at the forward spots, but his reputation is less than sterling. And the Lakers have prioritized this half of the game after leaping to 12th in the NBA in defensive efficiency last year.

Yet while he has also pinballed between five NBA teams and the Chinese League over the last six seasons, Beasley’s competitiveness is doubtless.

This is a man still upset about losing the 2014 NBA Finals, back when he was on a team with LeBron James, whom he considers like an “older brother.”

He’s also a man who once dubbed himself “a walking bucket” and put up the scoring numbers to back it up. Now he’s teammates with James once again, and committed to helping the team regardless of his own minutes.

How much the Lakers use Beasley is, obviously, up to coach Luke Walton. But he has the skill set and team-centric mentality to make an immediate impact when he does hit the floor.