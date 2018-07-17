3 Things to Know: Lakers vs. Blazers (Summer League Championship)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers look to defend their Las Vegas Summer League title in the championship game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

1) It’s trophy time for Hart

A year after Lonzo Ball took home the Summer League MVP trophy, it is all but a certainty that Josh Hart will keep the honor in Los Angeles.

The second-year wing has been brilliant in Vegas, leading all players in scoring (24.2), while ranking second in made 3-pointers (2.5) and hitting 47.1 percent from the field, including 39.6 from beyond the arc.

Hart put forth a monster effort in Monday’s semifinals slugfest with Cleveland, dropping 37 points in a double-overtime victory that refused to end.

The 23-year-old has gotten every shot that he’s wanted at Summer League, constantly gashing the defense with his driving and sinking triples off the dribble or while spotting up.

No player has been more dominant than Hart, who will carry plenty of momentum with him into September’s training camp, as he looks to compete for a spot in the Lakers’ starting five.

Josh Hart is really into this whole “Stare you down before putting a 3 in your face” thing. pic.twitter.com/r0Can2CRct — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) July 17, 2018

2) Svi could be getting some recognition as well

While Hart may have MVP essentially locked up, teammate Svi Mykhailiuk is a strong candidate to land on one of the two All-Summer League teams.

The 47th-overall draft pick has far outplayed his selection thus far, averaging 17.7 points and 3.0 3-pointers, while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 42.9 from long distance.

Those blistering clips heated up in the semifinals, as Mykhailiuk was right there with Hart, pouring in 31 points on super-efficient attempts (12-of-20 field, 6-of-11 3-point).

Mykhailiuk just kept showing off new tricks, including: a couple pull-up 3’s, a pair of dunks, a step-back triple and a leaning, mid-range jumper off the glass.

Oh, and he delivered a between-the-legs dime at the expense of this unsuspecting defender.

3) Portland is stacked

While this may be a rematch of last year’s Summer League championship game, the Trail Blazers are much more formidable this time around.

Like the Lakers, Portland is 6-0 in Vegas and has trampled most teams in its way. A quick look at the roster makes it easy to see why.

Of the Blazers’ 11 rotation players, nine have NBA experience and the other two are draft picks from this year. Specifically, Wade Baldwin IV leads the Summer League in assists (7.7), while Caleb Swanigan (11.0 rebounds) and Zach Collins (3.0 blocks) rank among the top five in their primary categories.

In comparison, the Lakers have only four players who have played in the NBA, including starting point guard Alex Caruso, who may not be available after missing the semifinals due to illness.

Losing Caruso’s two-way impact would be a huge blow for the Lakers’ depth, but backup Xavier Rathan-Mayes has proven to be starter-worthy. Last game, he finished with 12 points and nine assists, including three game-changing plays in overtime.

But no matter who’s in the lineup for the Lakers, they must be prepared for another wire-to-wire battle in order to capture a second straight summer championship.

Xavier Rathan-Mayes stepped up in overtime with three huge plays.



- Sinks game-tying 3 toward the end of the first OT.

- Beats two guys to a loose ball and fires no-look pass in double OT.

- Slices to the rim for a bucket with 22 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/zP23yxATLl — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) July 17, 2018

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. ESPN nationally

Location: Thomas & Mack Center — Las Vegas, Nevada