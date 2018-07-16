Hart, Svi Put on a Show with LeBron in Attendance

LAS VEGAS — The King of the NBA took his baseline seat wearing purple and gold shorts with “Lakers” written across the front.

LeBron James spent the next couple hours nodding, clapping and yelling, “Cash!” as his new teammates, specifically Josh Hart and Svi Mykhailiuk, led the Lakers’ summer league team to a 101-78 thrashing of Detroit, cementing a spot in Monday’s semifinals.

“At the end of the day, I play the game 94 by 50 feet,” Hart said. “Obviously it’s cool that (James) is there. Before the game that’s cool, and after the game it’s cool. But during the game, if it’s not those guys on the court I don’t really pay too much attention to it.”

Regardless of James and Brandon Ingram’s presence in the arena, Hart was clearly locked in from tip-off. He scored a dozen of his 18 points in the first quarter alone, hitting four straight shots to open the game.

And these were some high-difficulty buckets: a spot-up 3-pointer, a fast-break Eurostep, a steal into a contested layup and an and-1 driving layup.

With Hart — who did his damage in just 21 minutes played — guiding the way, the Lakers rolled out to a 19-point lead after just one quarter.

Hart is the clear frontrunner for Summer League MVP, averaging an event-high 21.6 points per game. It has certainly justified the Lakers’ decision to cancel their original plans to have him only play one game apiece at the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League.

“It says to me that he’s a champion and a winner and one of the most competitive guys that I’ve been around,” summer league coach Miles Simon said. “And he’s a guy you want in your organization for a long time because of those values and those traits.”

Hart appealed directly to the Lakers’ front office and coaching staff, asking to play the entirety of the team’s time in Vegas.

Despite a strong rookie year — one that saw him shoot the team’s best 3-point percentage, tally more double-doubles than any other shooting guard and finish with four straight games of 20-plus points — Hart felt that he needed to play at summer league.

“I expressed to them that I want to compete,” Hart said. “We’re building a winning culture there. I’m one of the younger guys that we have. If we’re building a winning culture and a culture that we want to compete, the wrong thing for me to do is come out here and play one game and be like, ‘All right, I’m done.’

“I’m not too big for summer league. I’m not anything like that. I’m a kid that wants to play basketball, a kid with a lot to prove.”

Hart’s not the only one proving himself. Svi Mykhailiuk continued his strong summer by scoring 19 points, also in just 21 minutes as the Lakers’ starters were able to rest the fourth quarter.

Known primarily as a shooter, Mykhailiuk has shown to have a quiver of skills in his short time as a Laker.

This game featured his ball handling, pull-up jumper and athleticism in transition. And it peaked when he ripped down a rebound, pushed the ball ahead himself and lost his primary defender with a spin move before dusting the secondary Piston with a Eurostep.

“Svi’s just so smooth with his game,” Simon said. “And he’s kind of a quiet assassin out there. He doesn’t really say much, just goes about his business.

“He cuts hard, can handle the ball. He did a great job of attacking the rim, because teams have to play up on him because he can shoot the 3. But he gives you a nice crossover, a hesitation. And with his size and touch around the basket, he’s really had a great two weeks.”

