Hart Works to Expand His Game in Summer Debut

The last time Josh Hart was on a basketball court in a Lakers jersey, he dropped 30 points on the Clippers in the regular season finale, canning seven triples to go with five boards and five assists to cap a successful rookie season.

The stakes were different on Monday night in Sacramento, when the 30th overall pick in 2017 was the veteran leader for L.A.’s group of rookies and undrafted free agents. And yet it felt at least a bit like a real NBA game for debut of the California Classic that featured a loud, nearly full Golden1 Center and ultimately resulted in a 98-93 loss to the Kings in the first of three games in the state capital.

While Sacramento started three of their recent lottery picks plus two potential rotation players for the senior squad, Hart’s buddies Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram were back in L.A. watching on television. But being the lone sophomore didn’t keep Hart from putting up a team-high 23 points on 7 of 15 field goals (4 of 7 from three) plus 5 of 5 free throws.

Hart’s been working hard on his game since the season ended, spending three to four hours per day at the UCLA Health Training Center lifting weights, working on his conditioning and doing development drills with Miles Simon, who’s also coaching L.A.’s summer league squads this year.

Simon, Luke Walton and the Lakers brass wanted Hart to show off some of the skills he’s been practicing against live competition, so they encouraged him to take on more ballhandling duties, having him play backup point guard (he started on the wing). They wanted him to push the ball in transition when he rebounded the ball. To run more pick and roll. And so he did.

“I thought he did a great job of knocking down shots, early in the game setting the tone defensively,” said Simon. “He was super aggressive on the offensive end, which we love, and he also, in doing that, found a balance not only just scoring but getting us in our offense as a point guard, which is not a natural position for him to be in.”

Josh Hart and Moe Wagner dropped 23 to lead the team in scoring, but the Lakers fall to the Kings 93-98. pic.twitter.com/tH8A67iQCj — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 3, 2018

After a quiet first few minutes on the wing for Hart as rookies Svi Mykhailiuk (15 points, 3 of 6 from three) and Moe Wagner (23 points, 6 of 18 field goals, 9 of 10 free throws) took the bulk of the early shots, the Villanova product got a rest before returning at point guard. He promptly led a 9-3 run to break a 15-all tie and put L.A. up 24-18 after the first quarter, highlighted by a nice pocket pass to Jonathan Williams for a layup.

Hart then started calling his own number, opening the second quarter with a dribble drive for a layup that rimmed out, which he grabbed and put back, plus the foul. He made the free throw, then after a stop, pulled up for an off-the-dribble three that capped a personal 6-0 run to put the Lakers up 32-20.

Hart wasn’t perfect in the new role, turning the ball over twice off the dribble when Sacramento pressured him, towards five total turnovers. But he added another assist for Wagner’s first three-pointer as a Laker, and then drilled two more threes himself, including one to beat the first half buzzer and put LAL up 54-48.

"First quarter was a little rusty,” he said. “I haven’t played 5-on-5 in a little while, but it was good to get out there.”

It was more of the same in the second half, as Hart split his playmaking and scoring duties, and played his typical tough defense on the other end. He lacked his typically strong finishing at the rim, as several shots danced around the rim before popping out, but that’s not much of a surprise given he’s played very little 5-on-5 in two months.

The fact that his long-distance shot was falling was a continued good sign, though. Simon said his three has been looking really good of late, and Hart hit 3 of 4 triples in the first half and 4 of 7 overall. As a rookie, he finished really strong from deep, hitting 48.9% in February and 41.5% in April (he missed March due to the hand injury). Hart ended up leading the Lakers at 39.6% on the season.

Josh Hart knocks down a corner three at the buzzer to close out the first half #LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN & NBA TV) pic.twitter.com/tVWeqCMomL — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 3, 2018

Hart got one technical foul in the first half, and with the Lakers down two in the final minute after Svi and Moe hit three straight triples, he was given another to force the first ejection of his basketball career. Sacramento converted the free throw, then got a three from Frank Mason with 22 seconds left to seal the game.

“We needed him in at the end of the game,” said Simon. “The referees didn’t like some of the back and forth that they had, but he did a great job of being the leader that we expected tonight.”

Overall reaction from Hart?

“I felt OK about it,” he concluded. “Had four or five turnovers, but all in all it was good to get back out there. We battled and fought with those guys, and they had a lot of rotation players in there from the league.”

Simon said before the game that the original plan was for Hart to play one game in Sacramento, and one in the Las Vegas Summer League, which starts on July 7 for the Lakers.

Hart wasn’t so sure.

“I’m planning on playing,” he said. “I’m here and I want to compete.”

The Lakers play Miami tomorrow. They may get Alex Caruso back from Team USA, but it looks like we’ll have to wait and see if Hart will be back on the floor.