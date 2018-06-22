Lakers Add Shooting and More By Drafting Wagner, Mykhailiuk

Magic Johnson wanted to address an area of need with the Lakers’ picks in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Fresh off a season that saw his Lakers shoot the league’s second-worst 3-point percentage, the President of Basketball Operations set his focus on bolstering the team’s perimeter attack.

“Magic has preached over and over again (about) adding shooting to our core,” Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka said.

Johnson, Pelinka and co. did just that with their draft picks, selecting a stretch center in Moritz Wagner and a bonafide sharpshooter in Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.

Just under 7 feet tall, Wagner’s 3-point prowess forced opposing bigs to abandon the paint and guard him on the perimeter, opening the court up for his teammates.

He was too dangerous to leave alone, shooting 39.4 percent on 3-pointers, averaging 1.6 triples per game and cementing himself as one of the top pick-and-pop weapons in all of college basketball.

Moritz Wagner is on fire. pic.twitter.com/mUqcrET5sl — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 4, 2018

“The game, as you know, requires bigs that can spread the floor,” Pelinka said. “What we noticed in all the games we went to in person was that (Wagner) is a tremendous passer, great screener in pick-and-roll situations.”

Pelinka said that coach Luke Walton felt that Wagner has “off-the-charts basketball IQ,” which is one of the “pillars” that Pelinka wants to use to build this team, along with shooting, length, versatility and toughness.

“We feel like he’s going to be able to come in right away and help our team,” Walton said. “We’re building a culture here, and he brings a lot to the table as far as the passion he plays with, his unselfish nature, the way that he sprints the floor.”

Indeed, Wagner is also known for his ability to stride down the hardwood in transition. In fact, his time in the three-quarter court sprint ranked third among centers at the NBA Draft Combine and beat several guards and wings.

While shooting is the hallmark skill for both Wagner and Mykhailiuk, the Lakers will be focused on bringing out these other talents.

Neither has extraordinary length or supreme defensive skills. Both are intelligent players who don’t concede on the defensive side — even against the second pick of this year’s draft.

“(Mykhailiuk) is a 20-year-old player who’s really one of the best knockdown shooters we had in our building during the draft process,” Pelinka said. “Beautiful stroke, stretched the floor and a tough guy. There were times in the (NCAA) tournament this year where he was guarding great players like Marvin Bagley and not backing down from him.”

Still, Mykhailiuk’s greatest strength will be his shooting, as he hit a Big 12-best 44.4 percent from 3-point range last season and ranked 10th among all NCAA players in made triples (115).

“Nowadays in the NBA they’re trying to find players who can shoot,” Mykhailiuk said. “For me, I have a pretty good stroke and I can knock down shots. But the Lakers got not only a shooter; I can do way more than just shoot.”

Svi knows how to knock ‘em down from deep #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/8f7UaPor8v — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 22, 2018

Both Wagner and Mykhailiuk will have opportunities to prove their value beyond shooting, beginning in 11 days when they take the floor for the California Classic summer league on July 2.

It will be difficult for Wagner and Mykhailiuk — the draft’s 25th and 47th picks, respectively — to carve out consistent minutes early into their rookie seasons, but their coaches and teammates are already looking forward to seeing how they fit in.

“Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart were actually at Moe Wagner’s workout the day he came in,” Pelinka said, “and both of them were elbowing (Magic) and I, saying, ‘Man, this guy would be fun to play with. He plays with energy, he’s light on his feet.’

They were both texting me after we picked him, saying, ‘Man, that’s another good culture piece for us.’”