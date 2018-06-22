Lakers Draft Moritz Wagner With 25th Overall Pick

With their first-round selection, the Lakers chose one of the premier shooting bigs in the 2018 NBA Draft, taking Moritz Wagner with pick No. 25.

It was a conclusion of a two-decade journey for a player who idolized the likes of Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Garnett from his native Germany.

”Growing up I was a huge NBA fan,” Wagner said. “I remember waking up at 3 a.m. to watch games, and Dirk had a big impact on that.”

The big man takes center stage: That hat looks good on you, @moritz_weasley! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/msFfyk0TfT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 22, 2018

Fresh from leading Michigan to the NCAA championship game, Wagner comes to Los Angeles with a strong offensive reputation.

The 6-foot-11 center was arguably the draft’s most dangerous pick-and-pop weapon, sinking 39.4 percent of his attempts from deep. That huge, 241-pound frame also made him a sturdy screener and a freighter when rolling to the rim.

These abilities to stretch the floor and dive to the rim led to him averaging a team-high 14.6 points per game, while also pitching in 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 triples.

Wagner also showed the ability to punish defenses for lunging at him beyond the arc. The Berlin native displayed plenty of wiggle with his drives, frequently attacking closeouts and getting to the rim, where he was able to finish with either hand.

Moe Wagner out here breakin' ankles and breakin' hearts for @umichbball pic.twitter.com/rBOKrJiIMz — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 13, 2018

He also projects as a player who can fit in with the Lakers’ league-leading pace. During his collegiate career, the 21-year-old was able to run the floor in transition and finish at the rim or trail the break and spot up for 3-pointers.

“They’re obviously a flashy franchise,” said Wagner, who worked out for the Lakers twice before the draft. “They like to play fast. … They focus a lot on playing fast, so that’s something I’m very excited to prove (I can do).”

Wagner’s last act for the Wolverines was a dominant one, as he was named to the 2018 NCAA All-Tournament Team.

This included a 24-point, 15-rebound domination of Loyola in the Final Four, as well as a 16-point finale against Villanova in the championship game.