Lakers Draft Workouts: June 15, 2018

On Friday at the UCLA Health Training Center, it's time for six additional players to work out for the Lakers' brass in advance of the June 21 NBA Draft.

The Lakers have the No. 25 and No. 47 overall picks, a season after getting Kyle Kuzma at 27 and Josh Hart at 30.

Here’s a look at Monday’s participants:

Peyton Aldridge – 6-8, 225 – Davidson

Aldridge was named the Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference and AP Honorable Mention All-America after going for 21.2 points, 7.6 boards and 2.5 assists in 37.7 minutes as a senior at Davidson. He made 77 threes (38.1 percent) and ranked third on Davidson's all-time scoring list.

Gabe DeVoe – 6-3, 207 – Clemson

The Clemson senior averaged 14.2 points, 4.7 boards and 2.1 assists towards All-Midwest Region Team and All-ACC Honorable Mention honors. He finished his career ranked first in program history in the NCAA's in points per game (25.0).

Yante Maten – 6-7, 246 – Georgia

The SEC Player of the Year and First Team All-SEC selection averaged 19.3 points, 8.6 boards and 1.5 blocks in 34.3 minutes per game as a senior at Georgia. He led the SEC in points, and ranked third in boards and seventh in field goal percentage (46.4 percent). He scored in double figures in 92 straight games, and went 20+ 39 times.

De'Anthony Melton – 6-2, 193 – USC

Melton went for 8.3 points and 4.7 boards with 3.5 dimes and 1.9 steals in 27 minutes per game, and was named to the PAC-12 honorable mention All-Defensive Team. He ranked first in the PAC-12 in stels and ninth in assists as a freshman.

Justin Tillman – 6-8, 220 – VCU

Tillman went for 18.9 points with 9.9 boards and 1.0 blocks in 30.6 mintues at VCU as a senior, and was named to the All-Atlantic 10 First Team as well as the All-Defensive Team. He was a third team member in 2016-17.