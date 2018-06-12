Lakers Draft Workouts: June 13, 2018

Owners of the 25th and 47th picks in the NBA Draft, the Lakers are deep in the process of working out college and international prospects ahead of selection day on June 21.

On Tuesday, six more players will audition for the purple and gold at the UCLA Health Training Center.

Rawle Alkins (G, 6’5”, 220, Arizona)
- Averaged 13.1 points and 4.8 rebounds.
- Shot 35.9 percent on 3-pointers, averaging 1.4 makes.
- Started 57 of 60 games in two-year college career.

Jeffrey Carroll (G, 6’6”, 205, Oklahoma State)
- Ranked ninth in the Big 12 in both scoring (15.4) and rebounds (6.2).
- Averaged 2.0 made 3-pointers on a 33.2 percent clip.
- In 2016-17: Led Big 12 in effective field goal percentage (61.7).

Angel Delgado (F, 6’9”, 230, Seton Hall)
- Winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for the nation’s best center.
- Averaged 13.6 points and a Big East-leading 11.8 rebounds.
- In 2016-17: Led the NCAA in rebounding (13.1).

Kelan Martin (F, 6’6”, 215, Butler)
- First Team All-Big East
- Scored the conference’s second-most points (21.2).
- Averaged 2.7 made 3-pointers on a 36.4 percent clip.

Brandon McCoy (C, 7’1”, 250, UNLV)
- Led Mountain West in rebounds (10.3).
- Ranked third in field goal percentage (54.4) and eighth in points (16.9).
- Mountain West Freshman of the Year

Kendrick Nunn (G, 6’3”, 190, Oakland)
- Horizon League Player of the Year
- Ranked second in the entire NCAA in both points (25.9) and 3-pointers (134).
- Led the Horizon League in 3-point percentage (39.4).

