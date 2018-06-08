Lakers Draft Workouts: June 9, 2018

Owners of the 25th and 47th picks in the NBA Draft, the Lakers are deep in the process of working out college and international prospects ahead of selection day on June 21.

On Saturday, six more players auditioned for the purple and gold at the UCLA Health Training Center.

Brian Bowen II (G, 6’7”, 190, South Carolina)

Having been named MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic and a McDonald’s All-American, Bowen entered his freshman season with plenty of accolades. However, he was unable to play a single game, transferring from Louisville to South Carolina mid-year.

Jacob Evans (G/F, 6’6”, 210, Cincinnati)

A First Team All-AAC selection, Evans did a bit of everything for the Bearcats, averaging 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block. A point guard before college, he believes that his ball-handling skills will buoy his game at the pro level.

“(The Lakers’ front office and coaches) said they want to play with pace, and the best way to play with pace is to get stops,” Evans said, touting his defense. “And also having guys that can grab (the rebound) and push. You see guys like Kyle Kuzma. He’s able to grab it off the rim and push ahead, and that helps their team a lot.”

Wenyen Gabriel (F, 6’9”, 213, Kentucky)

While Gabriel provided some traditional big-man skills — 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks — he also stretched out his range, hitting 39.6 percent on 3-pointers. That served him well at his workout, as he tied the record in the “Lakers mentality drill,” reaching a score of 28 as he made a handful of triples on alternating hoops across 90 seconds.

Tra Holder (G, 6’1”, 165, Arizona State)

Working out for his hometown team, Holder looked to display some of the scoring ability that allowed him to average the Pac-12’s fourth-most points (18.2). The Brentwood High product lived at the foul line and the 3-point arc, hitting 5.0 free throws and 2.2 treys per game.

Nick King (G/F, 6’7”, 220, Middle Tennessee)

It’s no wonder why King was named Conference USA Player of the Year, as he scored the league’s second-most points (21.0) and snagged the fifth-most rebounds (8.4). He was threat from inside and out, shooting 52.3 percent on two-pointers and 38.9 on 3’s.