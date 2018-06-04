Lakers Draft Workouts: June 5, 2018

Owners of the 25th and 47th picks in the NBA Draft, the Lakers have begun working out college and international prospects ahead of selection day on June 21.

On Tuesday, six more players will audition for the purple and gold at the UCLA Health Training Center.

Khadeen Carrington (G, 6’4”, 195, Seton Hall)

- Averaged 15.6 points and 4.4 assists as a senior.

- Averaged 4.1 made free throws on 82.6 percent shooting.

- Started 107 of 132 games in four years at Seton Hall.

Khadeen Carrington AND ONE!!! pic.twitter.com/0MbczV07QU — Seton Hall Basketball (@SetonHallMBB) January 20, 2018

Gyorgy Goloman (F, 6’11”, 225, UCLA)

- Averaged 7.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 24.4 minutes.

- Shot 18-of-42 on 3-pointers (42.9 percent).

- Started 30 of 33 games as a senior.

William Lee (F, 6’9”, 215, UAB)

- Two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year.

- Ranked among CUSA’s top two in blocks for three straight seasons.

- Averaged 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds last year.

Clean up on aisle 2.



Nick Norton grabs the steal but can't finish the layup. Lucky for him William Lee is always ready to clean up a mess. pic.twitter.com/Lxm65ril7H — beIN COLLEGE SPORTS (@beINCOLLEGE) March 2, 2018

William McDowell-White (G, 6’5”, 185, Australia)

- Played in the German Pro A League last season.

- Averaged 12.8 points, 6.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals.

- Shot 45.3 percent from the field and 80.6 on free throws.

The Fresh Prince aka William McDowell-White showing us what the hype is all about for the promising 18 year old #NBL17 #YourGame pic.twitter.com/Er1Smw7WSs — NBL (@NBL) January 7, 2017

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (G, 6’7”, 211, Kansas)

- Led the Big 12 in 3-point percentage (44.4) and ranked 10th in the NCAA In made 3’s (115).

- Averaged 14.6 points and 1.2 steals.

- Second Team All-Big 12.

STUFFED.



An incredible chase down block from @KUHoops' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk! pic.twitter.com/zCpy3ppLnc — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 3, 2018

Anfernee Simons (G, 6’2”, 183, IMG Academy)

- Averaged 22.4 points in a postgraduate season at IMG Academy.

- Shot 50 percent from the field and 45 percent on 3’s.

- Has a 6-foot-9.25 wingspan.