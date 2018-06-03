Lakers Draft Workouts: June 4, 2018

On Monday at the UCLA Health Training Center, six more players will take their shot at trying to impress the Lakers front office as the team gets ready for the June 21 NBA Draft.

The Lakers will be selecting at No. 25 in the first round and No. 47 in the second, areas in which they’ve drafted very well in the last several years.

Whether the Lakers go for the best all-around player who’s on their board at respective spots, or are looking for a specific type of skill set to compliment the already robust young core remains to be seen.

Here’s a look at Monday’s participants:

Matt Farrell – 6-1, 175 – Notre Dame

The senior earned All-ACC Third Team honors as a senior at Notre Dame after averaging 16.3 points (ninth in conference) and 5.5 assists (fourth) with 2.4 boards. Farrell started 71 of 110 career games, including every game in his latter two seasons, and scored in double figures in 56 games. The Bridgewater, NJ, native added at least two steals in 24 games.

Zach Lofton – 6-4, 180 – New Mexico State

Lofton earned First Team All-WAC and WAC All-Newcomer honors last season after averaging 20.1 points with 5.5 boards, and was a former Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2016-17 at Texas Southern. The 25-year-old started his D1 college career at Illinois State in 2013-14 after playing at San Jacinto College in 2012-13.

Justin Johnson – 6-7, 245 – Western Kentucky

Behind averages of 15.7 points and 9.5 rebounds, Johnson earned All-Conference USA First Team honors as a senior at Western Kentucky. Johnson led the conference in boards and was third in field goal percentage (51.5) and 10th in points, and was named to the CUSA second team as a junior.

Daxter Miles Jr. – 6-3, 200 – West Virginia

The senior put up 12.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals (ninth in the conference) at West Virginia, and earned a spot on the 2018 Big 12 All-Tournament Team. The Baltimore, MD, native scored in double figures in 66 games in his career and went over 20 points 13 times.

Tyler Nelson – 6-3, 180 – Fairfield

As a senior, Nelson averaged 22.2 points with 4.2 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals, and earned All-MAAC First Team honors for the second straight season. He concluded his career as the school’s all-time leader in points, threes (315) and free throw percentage (87.1).