Lakers Draft Workouts: June 3, 2018

The UCLA Health Training Center has been quite busy of late as Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka and Co. evaluate players ahead of the June 21 NBA Draft.

While L.A.’s own pick (No. 10 overall) will be made by Philadelphia as the result of the 2012 Steve Nash trade, they’ll be selecting at No. 25 via the trade deadline deal they made with Cleveland. The Lakers also hold the 47th overall pick.

This particular range in the draft has been quite kind to the Lakers over the last few years, as Asst. GM/Dir. of Scouting Jesse Buss and his staff have hit on pick after pick, like Kyle Kuzma (27), Josh Hart (30) and Thomas Bryant (42) last year, or Larry Nance Jr. (27), Ivica Zubac (30) and Jordan Clarkson (46) a few years back.

Here’s a look at the six players who will be trying to impress the Lakers’ brass on Sunday:

Alize Johnson – 6-7, 217 – Missouri State

A versatile frontcourt player, Johnson earned All-MVC First Team honors in consecutive seasons for Missouri State, while leading the conference in rebounds (11.6) to go with 15.0 points, which ranked seventh.

The Williamsport, PA native has three brothers and four sisters, and played his first two seasons at Frank Phillips College, where he earned NJCAA All-American honorable mention honors prior to attending Missouri State.

Terry Larrier – 6-8, 185 – Connecticut

Larrier scored in double figures in 36 games at UCONN, including three 20-point games, towards an average of 13.9 points per game plus 4.8 boards in 34 minutes per game. He ranked sixth in the ACC in minutes, and made at least two three-pointers in 24 games, including a career-high five on one occasion.

Jared Terrell – 6-3, 215 – Rhode Island

A two-time Atlantic 10 Player of the Week and former A-10 All-Rookie Team selection, Terrell averaged 16.8 points, 3.5 boards and 2.4 assists with 1.5 steals in 33.2 minutes at Lamar Odom’s school. The 23-year-old finished eighth in the conference in free throw percentage (82.1 percent) and ninth in steals.

Moritz Wagner – 6-11, 241 – Michigan

The German big man had an impressive NCAA Tournament run to the Final 4, and was named to the NCAA West Region All-Tournament Team, plus the All-Big 10 Second Team, All-Big Ten Tourney team and the Most Outstanding Player. He led the Wolverines in points (14.6) and boards (7.1) as a junior, and missed only two games in his final two seasons.

Wagner won a gold medal with the German National Team back at the 2014 Euro Under 18 Division B Championships.

Thomas Wilder – 6-3, 190 – Western Michigan

Wilder earned First Team All-MAC honors for a second straight season as a senior, producing 18.8 points, 4.4 boards, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals to become the only player in school history to rank in the top 10 in career points, games played, field goals made, threes made, free throws made, assists and steals. The Montgomery, IL, native finished second in the MAC in points, third in dimes and steals and scored in double figures in 97 career games, and never missed a single game in his career.