Lakers Draft Workouts: May 31, 2018

Owners of the 25th and 47th picks in the NBA Draft, the Lakers have begun working out college and international prospects ahead of selection day on June 21.

On Thursday, six more players will audition for the purple and gold at the UCLA Health Training Center.

Tony Carr (G, 6’4”, 200, Penn State)

- First Team All-Big Ten

- Ranked second in conference in points (19.6) and fifth in assists (5.0).

- Shot 43.3 percent on 3-pointers, averaging 2.4 makes.

TONY CARR AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/lr5gUHAiXd — Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) January 26, 2018

Devonte’ Graham (G, 6’2”, 180, Kansas)

- First Team All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year

- Ranked sixth in the NCAA in assists (7.2).

- Averaged 17.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 3-pointers (on a 40.6 percent clip).

Josh Okogie (G, 6’4”, 210, Georgia Tech)

- Third Team All-ACC

- Fourth in the ACC in scoring (18.2) and second in steals (1.8).

- Led conference in free throws made (5.5) and attempted (6.8).

Big-time buckets.



Josh Okogie's late three helps @GTMBB knock off NC State. pic.twitter.com/3n5MRXFBn2 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) March 2, 2018

Billy Preston (F, 6’10”, 225, Kansas)

- Did not play a game for the Jayhawks, instead joining the Adriatic League.

- Averaged 7.0 points in 15.8 minutes across three games for BC Igokea.

- Returned to the U.S. to treat a sore shoulder.

KU commit Billy Preston looked good tonight in the McDonald's All-American Game. Scored 10 points and went 2-2 from three. #kubball pic.twitter.com/5XAZGtk5CA — Chris Lilly (@Chris_LillyTV) March 30, 2017

Landry Shamet (G, 6’4”, 179, Wichita State)

- First Team All-AAC

- Led conference in assists (5.2) and 3-point percentage (44.2).

- Averaged 14.9 points and 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Landry Shamet is very crafty with the basketball.



This reverse finish helps @GoShockersMBB narrow the gap. pic.twitter.com/lUB0oWYDd6 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 23, 2017

Johnathan Williams (F, 6’9”, 225, Gonzaga)

- First Team All-WCC

- Third in conference in rebounds (8.5).

- Averaged 13.4 points and shot 56.4 percent from the floor.