Lakers Draft Workouts: May 25, 2018

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
May 24, 2018

Owners of the 25th and 47th picks in the NBA Draft, the Lakers have begun working out college and international prospects ahead of selection day on June 21.

On Friday, six more players will audition for the purple and gold at the UCLA Health Training Center.

Grayson Allen (G, 6’4,185, Duke)
- Led ACC in made 3-pointers (102) on the fourth-best percentage (37.0).
- Averaged 17.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 made 3’s in his final three years at Duke.
- 2016 All-American.

Allerik Freeman (G, 6’3, 210, NC State)
- Ranked 10th in the ACC in scoring (16.1).
- Hit the sixth-most free throws (132) on a 77.6 percent clip.
- Shot 38.5 percent on 3-pointers, averaging 2.1 makes.

Kevin Huerter (G, 6’6, 182, Maryland))
- Ranked second in the Big Ten in effective field goal percentage (61.6).
- Averaged 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 steals.
- Shot 50.4 percent from the field and 41.7 percent on 3’s.

Arnoldas Kulboka (F, 6’10, 201, Capo D’Orlando)
- Averaged 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in the Italian League.
- Shot 36.7 percent on 3-pointers, averaging 1.6 makes.
- Named Best Young Player of the 2018 Basketball Champions League.

Matur Maker (C, 6’10, 195, Mississauga Prep)
- Played a post-graduate season in Canada, bypassing college.
- Wingspan listed at 7-foot-2.
- Brother of Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker.

Bryant McIntosh (G, 6’3, 185, Northwestern)
- Third in the Big Ten in assists (5.1). Led conference in 2016-17 (5.2) and was ninth nationally in 2015-16 (6.7).
- Started 127 of 129 games for Northwestern
- School’s all-time leader in assists.

