Lakers Draft Workouts: May 25, 2018

Owners of the 25th and 47th picks in the NBA Draft, the Lakers have begun working out college and international prospects ahead of selection day on June 21.

On Friday, six more players will audition for the purple and gold at the UCLA Health Training Center.

Grayson Allen (G, 6’4,185, Duke)

- Led ACC in made 3-pointers (102) on the fourth-best percentage (37.0).

- Averaged 17.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 made 3’s in his final three years at Duke.

- 2016 All-American.

No. 1 proves its worth.



Duke takes down No. 2 Michigan State behind a career-high 37 points from Grayson Allen. pic.twitter.com/wVPyRh3Hrq — ESPN (@espn) November 15, 2017

Allerik Freeman (G, 6’3, 210, NC State)

- Ranked 10th in the ACC in scoring (16.1).

- Hit the sixth-most free throws (132) on a 77.6 percent clip.

- Shot 38.5 percent on 3-pointers, averaging 2.1 makes.

Allerik Freeman's 20 points leads @PackMensBball to a win on their home floor. pic.twitter.com/qPlvngJe2K — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) February 21, 2018

Kevin Huerter (G, 6’6, 182, Maryland))

- Ranked second in the Big Ten in effective field goal percentage (61.6).

- Averaged 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 steals.

- Shot 50.4 percent from the field and 41.7 percent on 3’s.

Some players score more. Some board more. And some dish more.



Few do all three as well as @TerrapinHoops' @KevinHuerter, though. pic.twitter.com/86nDYwB8jz — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) December 6, 2017

Arnoldas Kulboka (F, 6’10, 201, Capo D’Orlando)

- Averaged 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in the Italian League.

- Shot 36.7 percent on 3-pointers, averaging 1.6 makes.

- Named Best Young Player of the 2018 Basketball Champions League.

19 PTS for 19-year-old Lithuanian wing Arnoldas Kulboka. Showing talent since leaving Germany for Italy. 18-of-34 from 3 this year @ 6-10. pic.twitter.com/G3mEekhiHH — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) October 22, 2017

Matur Maker (C, 6’10, 195, Mississauga Prep)

- Played a post-graduate season in Canada, bypassing college.

- Wingspan listed at 7-foot-2.

- Brother of Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker.

Matur Maker has been doing a lot of this today. Will end up with a huge line full of dunks and free throws. Helped himself today for sure. pic.twitter.com/adGKueQsXx — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 11, 2018

Bryant McIntosh (G, 6’3, 185, Northwestern)

- Third in the Big Ten in assists (5.1). Led conference in 2016-17 (5.2) and was ninth nationally in 2015-16 (6.7).

- Started 127 of 129 games for Northwestern

- School’s all-time leader in assists.