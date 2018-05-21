Lakers Draft Workouts: May 22, 2018

Owners of the 25th and 47th picks in the NBA Draft, the Lakers have begun working out college and international prospects ahead of selection day on June 21.

On Tuesday, six more players auditioned for the purple and gold at the UCLA Health Training Center.

Barry Brown Jr. (G, 6’3, 195, Kansas State)

A member of the 2018 Big 12 All-Defensive Team, Brown made his mark by ranking second in his conference in steals for back-to-back years. He also contributed offensively by placing eighth in scoring (15.9).

Gabe DeVoe (G, 6’3, 207, Clemson)

The senior took a huge leap in his final year, doubling his scoring average to 14.2 points per game. He was especially accurate from deep, hitting the ACC’s sixth-most 3-pointers (86) on a 39.6 percent clip.

Obi Enechionyia (F, 6’10, 220, Temple)

A three-year starter for the Owls, Enechionyia blocked the AAC’s third-most shots (1.4) and gathered the 10th-most rebounds (5.8). He also averaged 10.8 points and routinely fired from deep, attempting 5.1 3-point attempts per contest.

Fletcher Magee (G, 6’4, 193, Wofford)

No player in the NCAA made more 3-pointers than Magee, who dropped 148 from deep in his final season. The Southern Conference Player of the Year also led his league in scoring (22.1) and 3-point percentage (43.9).

“I feel like (the Lakers) know that I can shoot the ball just based off of my season,” Magee said. “I wish I would have come in here and played a little bit better defensively … and show them that I can make plays with the ball.”

Emmett Naar (G, 6’1, 195, Saint Mary’s)

Naar was an elite passer at the college level, dishing out the NCAA’s most assists (284) and averaging the second-most (7.9). The First Team All-WCC selection also scored 9.5 points per game and shot 39.7 percent on 3’s.

“It was a great experience,” Naar said. “It was really fun. I was a bit nervous out there at first. But going against some really great players, it was great to test what I can do.”