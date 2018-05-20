Lakers Draft Workouts: May 21, 2018

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: May 20, 2018

Owners of the 25th and 47th picks in the NBA Draft, the Lakers have begun working out college and international prospects ahead of selection day on June 21.

On Monday, six more players will audition for the purple and gold at the UCLA Health Training Center.

Jordan Barnett (F, 6’7, 215, Missouri)
- Third in SEC in 3-point percentage (41.4).
- Seventh in SEC in made 3’s (82).
- Also averaged 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Jordan Caroline (G/F 6’7, 230, Nevada)
- Sixth in Mountain West in scoring (17.7).
- Fourth in MWC in rebounds (8.6).
- Led MWC in free throw attempts for back-to-back seasons.

Drew Eubanks (F, 6’10, 250, Oregon State)
- Led Pac-12 in field goal percentage (62.4), and ranked eighth in the NCAA.
- Ranked eighth in Pac-12 in rebounds (8.3) and fifth in blocks (1.7).
- All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

Jock Landale (C, 6’11, 255, St. Mary’s)
- Second Team All-American.
- West Coast Conference Player of the Year.
- Led conference in scoring (21.1), rebounds (10.2) and field goal percentage (64.0).

Daryl Macon (G, 6’3, 185, Arkansas)
- Ranked fifth in SEC in scoring (16.8) and sixth in assists (3.9).
- Led conference in free throw percentage (87.5).
- Second Team All-SEC.

Shamorie Ponds (G, 6’1, 175, St. John’s)
- Led Big East in scoring (21.6).
- Ranked second in steals (2.3) and fifth in assists (4.7).
- First Team All-Big East.

