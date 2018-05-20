Lakers Draft Workouts: May 21, 2018
Owners of the 25th and 47th picks in the NBA Draft, the Lakers have begun working out college and international prospects ahead of selection day on June 21.
On Monday, six more players will audition for the purple and gold at the UCLA Health Training Center.
Jordan Barnett (F, 6’7, 215, Missouri)
- Third in SEC in 3-point percentage (41.4).
- Seventh in SEC in made 3’s (82).
- Also averaged 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.
Jordan Barnett from WAY downtown!

Jordan Caroline (G/F 6’7, 230, Nevada)
- Sixth in Mountain West in scoring (17.7).
- Fourth in MWC in rebounds (8.6).
- Led MWC in free throw attempts for back-to-back seasons.
Jordan Caroline REBOUND AND ONE! The Pack retakes the lead!#BattleBorn #TheHunt pic.twitter.com/pNsPWCGAaJ— Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) March 8, 2018
Drew Eubanks (F, 6’10, 250, Oregon State)
- Led Pac-12 in field goal percentage (62.4), and ranked eighth in the NCAA.
- Ranked eighth in Pac-12 in rebounds (8.3) and fifth in blocks (1.7).
- All-Pac-12 honorable mention.
Drew Eubanks was clutch inside the paint for @BeaverMBB and earned the @OpusBank #12Best moment. pic.twitter.com/cS42ISH83E— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 17, 2017
Jock Landale (C, 6’11, 255, St. Mary’s)
- Second Team All-American.
- West Coast Conference Player of the Year.
- Led conference in scoring (21.1), rebounds (10.2) and field goal percentage (64.0).
Jock Landale with the strong finish! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/B2k2senGMa— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2017
Daryl Macon (G, 6’3, 185, Arkansas)
- Ranked fifth in SEC in scoring (16.8) and sixth in assists (3.9).
- Led conference in free throw percentage (87.5).
- Second Team All-SEC.
Daryl Macon is makin' all the shots.

Shamorie Ponds (G, 6’1, 175, St. John’s)
- Led Big East in scoring (21.6).
- Ranked second in steals (2.3) and fifth in assists (4.7).
- First Team All-Big East.
ARE YOU KIDDING ME SHAMORIE PONDS?!?!?! That's 13 straight points for the sophomore! He's got 34 and #SJUBB leads 71-61. pic.twitter.com/Z229z5tMoY— St. John's BBall (@StJohnsBBall) February 10, 2018