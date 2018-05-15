Lakers Own 25th, 47th Picks of 2018 Draft

With about five weeks until the NBA Draft on June 21, the Lakers will head toward selection day equipped with the 25th and 47th picks.

Neither of those slots were originally owned by the Lakers, who traded for both picks.

No. 25 was acquired at this year’s trade deadline, when the Lakers received it alongside Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

That deal added two young pieces for Cleveland’s playoff run, while the Lakers re-entered the draft’s first round, received a pair of vets and cleared cap space for the summer.

The Lakers have done a nice job of drafting late in the first round over the past three years, notably selecting Nance (27th), Kyle Kuzma (27th) and Josh Hart (30th).

The Lakers have also done a nice job of finding second-round talent, recently drafting Ivica Zubac (32nd) and Clarkson (46th).

*Note: Kuzma, Hart and Clarkson were technically drafted by Brooklyn, Utah and Washington, respectively, but chosen by the Lakers in prearranged trades.

The Lakers’ second-round pick this year was acquired from Chicago during the 2016 offseason.

The Bulls were looking to create cap space in order to sign Dwyane Wade, and the Lakers agreed to take Jose Calderon’s salary if second-round picks were included for 2018 and 2019.

L.A. does not have its own first- and second-round picks in this year’s draft, having traded them in 2012 for Steve Nash and Dwight Howard, respectively.