Lakers Complete 2019 in Strong Position

The sample size is officially large enough for us to draw some real conclusions about the 26-7 Lakers after the conclusion of the 2019 portion of the 2019-20 season.

A quick synopsis of the season could help:

So … first came a bunch of wins.

L.A. blasted off to a 17-2 start through November, losing only the opener and then a home game against Toronto, with win streaks of seven and 10 following the L’s. A good start shouldn’t have been a surprise given a relatively weak stretch of early opponents. With that said, given the history of the franchise as well as the star power on the roster, L.A. does get everybody’s “A” game, which removes any type of guarantee when a win might appear to be automatic on paper.

Nonetheless, there was a decent – and mostly understandable – portion of skepticism based off the fact that the schedule gods had favored the Purple and Gold.

Some around the league wanted to see how the Lakers handled a brutal December stretch, the NBA’s toughest by opponent winning percentage, before declaring them a real favorite.

The difficulty of December wasn’t just about the opposition, but the fact that, including a late-November road trip, the Lakers played 12 of 15 games on the road from Nov. 21 – Dec. 19. They impressively won the first 10 of those road games, including a theoretically brutal 3-game trip through Denver, Utah and Portland, and the first three games of a 5-gamer (ORL, MIA, ATL) before finally dropping games at Indiana (Dec. 17) and Milwaukee (Dec. 19).

Anthony Davis missed the Indiana game with a sprained ankle. LeBron James tweaked his groin in that game, and didn’t look like himself against the Bucks.

James then missed the home loss to Denver, before returning for the X-Mas game against the Clippers; he took a knee to the groin in the first quarter, and again didn’t look like himself. The Lakers nonetheless were in control for much of the night, leading by 15 early in the third quarter and seven midway through the fourth, before allowing LAC to come from behind and win, buoyed by a bunch of missed open 3’s on one end, and unnecessary fouls on the other.

And so, weirdly – if understandably – the Lakers had lost four straight games, after losing only three up to that point.

That left a difficult back-to-back against Portland on the road, and Dallas at home. Still not moving quite like himself, LeBron instead controlled the game with his passing, totaling 29 assists to just three turnovers as L.A. won both games comfortably. It felt like a reset to what we’d seen prior to the losing streak, and settled the Lakers in atop the Western Conference by 2.5 games over Denver. They’re now a perfect 8-0 on back-to-backs.

“I think we’ve played some really good basketball, and I personally knew December was going to be tough on us,” added LeBron James. “With all the road games we had to play, the quality teams we were playing … but to play how we did the last two games against two playoff teams in Portland* and Dallas, I think we ended 2019 in a good position to continue to get better, and play better basketball in January than we did in December.”

*Portland lost on Monday night to fall a half game back of San Antonio for the No. 8 seed.

“Strong start,” added Frank Vogel. “I’m happy with where we’re at. It hasn’t been perfect, but it’s been pretty good. The last game was a microcosm of that – we take the No. 1 team in the league offensively (DAL) and hold them to 95 points, watch the tape and realize that we could have been a lot better on the defensive end. It’s reason for optimism that we still have a long way to go and a lot of room for improvement. It’s exciting what we can be.”

Only the 30-5 Bucks have a better record. That looks better considering the Lakers have played the NBA’s 6th toughest schedule to this point. That leaves several games against sub .500 teams to come, and the Lakers have yet to lose to a team with a losing record so far this season.

L.A. has 23 road games left, with 14 against Western teams. Of those 14, only six are against teams currently in playoff position: DEN, LAC, HOU, DAL, UTA and OKC once apiece.

Of the eight Eastern teams currently in playoff position, LAL have already seen MIL, MIA, IND and ORL, with matchups looming against BOS, TOR, PHI and BKN, three of which are on the Jan. 18-25 trip.

As for the home slate? Well, in January, only one of L.A.’s eight opponents has a record over .500 (Clippers, Jan. 28). In February, just two of the six home opponents are over .500 (HOU and BOS). Things get tougher in March, when LAL face eight straight playoff teams from the 3rd to the 18th, before a light April, with six of the eight games coming against sub .500 squads.

Regardless of whom they’re playing, the bottom line is, they’re pretty good. Just not so good that Vogel couldn’t find several areas in which he’d like them to get better.

“There are so many detailed elements of winning basketball,” he concluded. “The obvious things to me are: turnovers, fouling too much, defensive rebounding, transition defense and free throws.”

To Vogel’s point, the Lakers rank 17th in turnovers (15.3), 12th in fouls committed (20.7), 15th in defensive rebounding (34.8), 27th in fastbreak points allowed (15.5) and 25th in free throw percentage (73.7%).

And yet … they’re 26-7. They’ll take that.