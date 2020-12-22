Lakers vs. Clippers, Ring Night: Three Things to Know (12/22/20)

On Tuesday evening, the Lakers will receive their 2020 NBA Championship rings during a pregame ceremony … and, oh yeah, play a basketball game! The Clippers are the opponent for the contest that tips off at 7 p.m. on TNT, following the pregame show on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:

PLAYING ON RING NIGHT

Just like in 2009 and 2010, when Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and Co. received their jewelry, it will be Jason of Beverley Hills doing the handiwork. And after the players receive a sure-to-be beautiful symbol of their talent, skill, hard work and sacrifice, they have to try to forget all about it and play against what should be the hungriest of opponents. LAC failed to hold onto a 3-1 lead in the Western Semis against Denver, and have more to prove than anybody.

In 2010, the Lakers managed to defeat LAC 99-92 on Ring Night; LAC’s starting lineup was: B. Davis, E. Gordon, A. Thornton, M. Camby and C. Kaman (Blake Griffin was hurt and Chris Paul wasn’t there yet).

"It's always tough to play games after those kind of ceremonies," Hall of Fame Lakers coach Phil Jackson said at the time. "Some of the energy is always difficult to maintain because there is a lot of energy that's kind of dissipated when you go out and have that kind of ceremony. You're not ready to step up and march to the tune of this season right yet."

In 2011, LAL won again, 112-110, as each Laker went to mid court to accept his ring, then gave a speech about his next teammate before David Stern handed off the rings. Tuesday night’s ceremony simply won’t, and can’t, be the same without the Lakers fans in the building. But that time will come soon enough.

BATTLE OF THE STARS

The biggest reason that the Lakers and Clippers were two of the few teams picked by many to win last year’s championship prior to the season was the presence of dueling two-way stars to lead each roster. LeBron and AD certainly won the argument in 2019-20, as each earned All-NBA First Team honors, finished second in MVP and DPOY voting, respectively, and most importantly, won the title. Kawhi Leonard, who was named to the All-NBA Second Team a year after winning Finals MVP in Toronto, and Paul George will be looking to bounce back this year. One advantage from L.A.’s two stars was their ability and willingness to get to and finish at the rim.

LeBron attempted 574 shots from less than five feet, making 390 (67.9 percent), including 81 dunks. Davis took 455, making 322 (70.8 percent), including 173 dunks. Kawhi took 243 shots from that range, making 153 (63.9 percent), with 67 dunks, while George attempted 155, making 92 (59.4 percent), with 16 dunks.

The Clippers stars took more combined threes, with George attempting 381 and Leonard 325, compared to 425 from LeBron and 218 from Davis, even as LeBron (67 games) and AD (62) were on the court much more than Leonard (57 games) and George (48), the latter coming off shoulder surgery. Regardless of shot range, the duo that plays best could decide Tuesday’s winner.

Of course, depth is also really important, and the Lakers appear to have an edge there based on offseason acquisitions and retentions. The Clippers lost Montrezl Harrell to the Lakers (see below), and signed Serge Ibaka while trading for Luke Kennard, both of whom should figure prominently in their 10-man rotation. L.A. also signed Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews, who started for the Raptors and Bucks, while trading for Dennis Schroder, and overseeing the quick development of Talen Horton-Tucker, who ripped up the preseason, including a total of 52 points in two preseason games against the Clippers.

HARRELL CROSSES THE HALL

Among the biggest surprises of the free agency period was L.A.’s signing of Harrell away from the Clippers, where he spent the previous three seasons, and where he won Sixth Man of the Year honors last season. Harrell averaged 18.6 points on 58 percent shooting, plus 7.1 boards and 1.7 assists in 27.8 minutes, a healthy per 36 average of 24.1 points and 9.2 boards. He brought a certain energy and tenacity to the Clippers that now translates over to LAL’s bench, where he’ll be accompanied by some combination of Alex Caruso, Matthews, Markieff Morris and Kyle Kuzma plus THT. That group contains a solid helping of tenacity as well, and if Frank Vogel carries over his plan from last season, either LeBron or AD will typically join the second unit to anchor many of the minutes.

It’s important for the defending champs to find extra energy on Ring Night, with all the pregame emotion and release hard to block out, and Harrell’s presence against his former team could be a key.

More broadly, this will be the 225th meeting of these two franchises, and the Lakers lead the all-time series 150-74. Game on!