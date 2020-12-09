LeBron and AD Lock into LAL

On Dec. 3, the Lakers announced contract extensions for both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, their two 2019-20 All-NBA First Teamers who brought the franchise’s 17th championship back to Los Angeles from the NBA Bubble in Orlando.

To get long-term commitments from two of the league’s five best players, albeit on the same day, was a momentous occasion for a franchise with the deepest historical bench of stars in NBA history.

“The word trust,” said Lakers VP of Basketball Ops Rob Pelinka when asked about what stands out to him. “AD and LeBron share a common quality with us of just being about the work and trusting the work. When we got the commitment from both of those players, it was a great day that was defined by the trust we’ve built and the relationships with those guys. Just really a truly exciting day for Lakers Nation and the fans, knowing that those two pillars of the franchise will be with us for a long time. It’s a great moment.”

On Monday, I asked LeBron about the significance of locking into deals with the Lakers.

“It means that we're here and we're committed to this franchise,” he said. “We're going to give everything we've got to this franchise. That's what it's all about. The Lakers believed in us and rewarded us with those contracts. And we just try to go out there every day, both on the floor and off the floor, trying to make an impact not only with what we do on the floor but also make an impact off the floor and how we carry ourselves as men as well. It's a great partnership.”

There was never much doubt that Davis would re-sign with the Lakers, given how ideally his first season in L.A. went from a basketball aspect. And that’s without acknowledging all of the benefits of the Lakers franchise in terms of fan base, the city of Los Angeles and so on. But the length of his commitment was unknown until it was announced.

“He made an incredible commitment to the franchise by choosing to sign a 5-year contract, and part of that goes with his statement to the rest of the NBA that this is my team,” said Pelinnka. “And when you make a statement like that, that is a leadership act. And combined with just how dominant he was in the Bubble, I think he’s arguably one of the most dominant two-way players, the way he impacts the game on both ends and how complete he’s become on offense is extraordinary.”

Davis explained why he opted to sign the longest possible deal.

“I figured, this is the place I want to be,” he said. “I don’t plan on going anywhere. I’ll be here for the next five years. I decided to lock it in … I want to be here, my family wants to be here. I love this organization. I love the coaching staff that we have. They’re (all about) competing for championships, so I figure why not be here?”

Davis and coach Frank Vogel didn’t know one another much prior to this season, aside from Vogel’s scouting reports that he had to make in Indiana and Orlando, trying to limit AD. But Vogel’s relationship with both Davis and LeBron grew quickly once Davis came over in the trade with New Orleans.

“I think we hit the ground running with getting on the same page,” said Vogel. “The culture we wanted to set earned a lot of trust as the season went on. Obviously when you accomplish what we did in winning the championship, that strengthens it … and nobody can ever take that away from us. There’s a bond created there that lasts forever. A strong bond is definitely created, and since then, I like to give our guys space in the offseason, but it’s been fun since we got back into the building.”

Davis said he appreciated how much Pelinka kept him and LeBron in the loop with regard to roster moves and such, and how Vogel constantly communicated with them about how their bodies felt, when they should watch film vs. practice, and so on.

“That built the trust,” he said. “Going through my negotiation, I didn’t need to worry about if the team was going to be as good as last year because those guys know what they’re doing.”

When you have two of the five best players in the NBA locked in, it’s quite a luxury in terms of building out the rest of the roster. LeBron and AD impact the game tremendously on both sides of the court, which can’t be said even for every superstar in the league. That helped the Lakers develop a distinct style, quickly.

“Frank Vogel and his coaching staff have made it really clear that the identity of this team is centered on defense and playing gritty, tenacious basketball,” said Pelinka. “When you have talented guys like LeBron and AD, things on the offensive end are going to work themselves out.”

And while the Lakers lost some key pieces such as Danny Green, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard, they were able to add veterans that they hope fit right into that ethos.

“If you look at the guys we added – (Dennis) Schroder is a pit bull of a defender,” Pelinka continued. “Montrezl Harrell is one of the hardest playing players in the NBA, just the way he brings it every night. Marc Gasol a (former) Defensive P ayer of the Year who is one of the highest IQ players in today’s game. And then Wesley Matthews, who’s been a standout 3 and D guy.” I think it’s really building a team around the identity of how the coaching staff wants to coach, and that’s with defense, high basketball IQ and grit. Those threads can run through a franchise and continue.”

Of course, at the center stand LeBron and AD, for this season and the foreseeable future.