Lakers vs. Heat, Finals Game 2: Three Things to Know (10/2/20)

The Lakers won Game 1 of the NBA Finals in emphatic fashion, leading by as many as 32 points before cruising to a 116-98 victory. Here are three things to know heading into Friday night’s Game 2:

HEAT SUFFER KEY INJURIES

Miami lost two of its top three players over the course of Game 1. Point guard Goran Dragic left in the second quarter after 15 minutes of playing time, during which he scored six points on 3 of 8 shooting with three assists and two steals. Then in the third quarter, they lost Bam Adebayo after his 21 minutes of foul-plagued action, resulting in eight points on 2 of 8 shooting with four rebounds.

On Thursday, Miami announced that Dragic is doubtful to play in Game 2 with a torn plantar fascia (left foot), while Bam is doubtful with a neck strain.

As with any team missing key players, this is a major blow for Miami. In 16 playoff games, Dragic and Adebayo were averaging a combined 37.7 points, 14.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 69.3 minutes. Backup point guard Kendrick Nunn, who averaged only 12.4 minutes in 10 playoff games, will surely see his minutes hiked. Nunn was impactful in garbage time of Game 1, scoring 18 quick points in 20 minutes. Miami’s answer for Bam’s essential spot as the starting center through whom they can run the offense is harder to find. Meyers Leonard, a 7-footer who shot 41.4 percent from three, has played only nine minutes in the playoffs, but did start 49 regular season games. Kelly Olynyk will surely see more minutes as another big who can hit threes (40.6 percent in the regular season, 29.4 percent in playoffs), though both guys struggle to stay with players like LeBron on the perimeter in switching situations.

“You know, at this point, it's all hands on deck, and it's not like the guys that were potentially sliding into the rotation haven't played before,” said Heat coach Eric Spoelstra. “These guys have confidence and have played big roles for us all year long. Our depth has been one of our biggest strengths.”

After Thursday’s practice, I asked LeBron for his approach to a game in which an opponent is missing key players.

“Keep the same thing the same thing,” he said. “You prepare for whoever is out on the floor. There's going to be five guys in opposing jerseys on the floor, and they're all dangerous, no matter who's in the lineup, no matter what the name is. You have to approach it like they all can beat you as a unit, and as individuals they're on the floor for a reason.”

I also asked Frank Vogel how his preparation might be impacted with the injury news from Miami.

“Well, we first plan on those guys playing,” he said. “Injury report can change overnight, and we have to be prepared for those guys to be in until game time, until they're ruled out. Secondly, they've got a deep team. We saw that in the fourth quarter with how Nunn played, how Olynyk played, how Derrick Jones played. We know they have an army of guys that play a great style of play that's very, very difficult to guard, that work extremely hard on the defensive end, and we've got to prepare for whoever is in uniform.”

“I liked the way we played in that second, third quarter. But the way we ended, that’s unacceptable.” - @KingJames pic.twitter.com/VEhhGFFkgW — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 1, 2020

LAKERS CONTROL THE FREE THROW BATTLE

Prior to Game 1, Vogel said the No. 1 thing on his scouting report for Miami was to keep them off the free throw line.

Miami came into Game 1 trailing only Philadelphia (who were swept 4-0 in Round 1) in free throw attempts, at around 27 per game. Jimmy Butler (8.9) and Bam (6.1) combined for the lion’s share there, and the Heat as a team shot 82 percent.

Vogel’s players must have been listening, because the Lakers completely controlled the free throw battle. L.A. held Miami to only 14 attempts (11 makes), while reaching the foul line 27 times on the other end (25 makes). Anthony Davis alone made 10 free throws, with LeBron and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope adding five apiece, while Butler’s five makes led the Heat.

AD is feelin’ it!



(: ABC) pic.twitter.com/FSakGlJuD4 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 1, 2020

The ironic thing about L.A.’s Game 1 blowout was that it didn’t happen like most Lakers blowouts this season did. Typically, the Lakers fly past teams in transition, and abuse them at the rim with points in the paint. Yet on Wednesday, both teams had eight fastbreak points through three quarters, and Miami actually had two more points in the paint at that juncture (30-28). The Lakers did much of their damage offensively in the half court, drilling 11 first half threes and 15 overall, and their defense – which has been terrific all season, in fairness.

“What I liked about it is that we did it mostly with defense and half-court offense,” said Vogel. “We're really moving the basketball well. I think when we're at our best, it's mostly happening on the break by getting stops and getting out on the break, and we really didn't run to the level that I think we're capable of, but credit that bench unit.”

Indeed, the bench crew of Rajon Rondo, Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso and Markieff Morris were key especially after LAL fell behind 23-10 into the first time out, a result of Miami throwing the first punch. Hitting a bunch of threes always helped, but their attention to defensive assignments and discipline not to foul were just as big.

The LeBron-Caruso Connection: Finals Edition



(: ABC) pic.twitter.com/65zMtmHnQU — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 1, 2020

LEBRON AND AD’S DOMINANCE

There are few players in the entire NBA that can guard either LeBron or AD. One of the guys with the requisite athleticism and size to at least hang is, in theory, Bam Adebayo. But now that he’s out, Miami is at an even bigger disadvantage against L.A.’s two stars.

Jae Crowder had the first crack at Davis in Game 1, and he wasn’t able to give provide much resistance. Davis went off for 34 points on 11 of 21 field goals, with nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks, for game-best +23 on the evening. Butler was often the initial primary defender on LeBron, but James was often able to call for, and get, a switch onto either Tyler Herro – his favorite victim – or Dragic, or Robinson. He finished with 25 points plus 13 boards and nine assists with just two turnovers.

The Lakers will expect Miami to play better in general, but that doesn’t fix the lack of size and athleticism in the frontcourt. In addition to Davis and LeBron, L.A. started Dwight Howard at center in this series in part to deal with Adebayo. That gave the Lakers three former No. 1 overall draft picks in the same starting frontcourt.

When @DwightHoward starts, LAL feature 3 former No. 1 overall picks in the starting five. Dwight from 2004, @KingJames 2003 and @AntDavis23 2012.



The Showtime Lakers had @kaj33 (1969), @MagicJohnson (1979) and @JamesWorthy42 (1982) … plus @champagnennuts (1978) off the bench! — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 1, 2020

If Miami goes with Olynk or Leonard at the five, Vogel could always shift to one of his other units, and play Markieff Morris at the five if he wants to match up on the perimeter. L.A.’s roster versatility give him all kinds of options, but they’ve been good when they’ve stayed big, and good when they’ve gone small, so as long as the Lakers remain locked in mentally, they’ll bring a great deal of confidence – with the appropriate respect for Miami, of course – into Game 2.