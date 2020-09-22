Lakers vs. Nuggets, Game 3: Three Things to Know (9/22/20)

With the flick of his right wrist, Anthony Davis put the Lakers up 2-0 on Denver in the WCF, his game-winning three over Nikola Jokic securing a 105-103 victory for the Purple and Gold. Here’s what you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s Game 3:

ABOUT AD’S BUZZER-BEATER…

When AD’s shot swished through the net, the key was, of course, that the Lakers went up 2-0, avoiding a 1-1 draw had it come off the rim. The shot puts them within two wins of NBA Finals, and also put Davis in some fun company:

@AntDavis23 joins a fun list to be on - Lakers with a playoff buzzer-beating shot: Metta World Peace, @kobebryant, @derekfisher, @RKHorry, @theelginbaylor and Jerry West. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 21, 2020

Davis, who starts games at power forward and usually finishes at center, looked like a traditional shooting guard on the final play. The ease with which he sprinted to his left, caught the ball, rose off the catch and released a pure 3-pointer from the wing is something of which perhaps nobody else who does what he does on defense is capable.

The Lakers would have lost the game had Davis missed that shot. However, if we acknowledge that, we have to also concede that Denver would have lost the game if not for several remarkable shots on the other end from Jokic. The Serbian center scored his team’s final 12 points, including seven in the final 1:04, on a contested 3-pointer, an improbable tip-in of a teammate’s air ball, and a right-handed hook over Davis. L.A. led by as many as 16 points in the second half, double digits for much of the game, and eight points with 3:03 to play. The Lakers were the better team for nearly the entire 48 minutes, dominating a second consecutive WCF game, before the refuse-to-quit Nuggets made an impressive run, nearly pulling off an improbable comeback.

By the way … AD screaming “KOBE!!!” immediately after hitting the shot that Kobe definitely would have hit was incredible. Davis confirmed that’s what he yelled when I asked him after the game. LeBron also weighed in on AD’s heroics:

With all that said, when L.A. watch the film, they’d be wise to treat Game 2 more like a loss, where despite being the team that won, they can make adjustments and respond to a few issues on the court for Game 3.

DENVER GETS BACK, AND CLOSES UP THE PAINT

Among the biggest issues: the Lakers scored only 34 points in the paint, and eight fastbreak points, after they went for 54 and 16, respectively, in Game 1, numbers closer to their regular season averages of 52.2 and 17.9. The question they’ll need to ask themselves ahead of Game 2 is what Denver did to limit the Lakers in their ability to get their “easier” points at the rim.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone preached the same keys before and after Game 1, but the Nuggets still weren’t able to do much about it. Look further into it, and it was really the second half of Game 2 in which Denver’s paint locked up. L.A. scored 24 points in the paint, and six in transition, in the first half, before managing only 10 and two in the second half.

Alex Caruso: He's built different.



(: TNT) pic.twitter.com/EtmC5Bozi6 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 21, 2020

Early in the game, LeBron was attacking more regularly, with 12 points in the first half and eight in the second, five of his eight field goals coming inside, next to three triples. In the second half, Davis handled most of the scoring load, hitting eight of 13 shots for 22 of his 31 points, after he started the game 3 for 10 in the first half. Only 10 of AD’s 23 shots came in the paint, as he seven for 13 on jump shots, including his two late-fourth-quarter 3-pointers. Denver was determined – much like Portland in Round 1 to have their bigs back way off Davis and give him the jump shot, and AD calmly obliged.

One adjustment the Lakers can make it to get LeBron and AD going back towards the basket, and if Denver wants to continue to overload the paint, rely on guys like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Danny Green to knock down wide open 3’s, which they’ve done well in the past few weeks. If the Nuggets don’t overhelp, LeBron or AD can simply finish over Denver’s lack of shot blockers. What Vogel probably doesn’t want to see is a stagnant offense with guys settling for jump shots and not touching the paint on drives, even if they – and especially AD – hit enough of those shots to secure a Game 2 win.

"I got yo back and you got mine."



Mini-Movie: https://t.co/X5XuuLPuC2 pic.twitter.com/VATYeoGNtB — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 22, 2020

LAKERS OVERCOME TURNOVERS AND FREE THROW SHORTAGE

Now to the biggest reason why Game 2 was closer than it needed to be: the Lakers turned the ball over 24 times. That’s nine more times than L.A.’s 15.3 regular season average, and that had them ranked only No. 26 in the NBA.

LeBron had six turnovers, Rajon Rondo five and Kyle Kuzma four to push the total up. Denver scored 19 points off those miscues, which also limited L.A.’s offensive input, particularly as they shot only 44.6 percent from the field.

What ended up saving the Lakers was their 3-point shooting edge, in which they hit 13 of 36 (36.1 percent) while limiting Denver’s open looks and holding them to 8 of 24 (33.3 percent). L.A. also hit 18 of 19 free throw attempts (94.7 percent) to DEN’s 25 of 33 (75.8 percent), as the Lakers were called for 30 fouls compared to Denver’s 22.

Losing the turnover, free throw attempt and fouls battle makes it tough to win a game, but the Lakers also used a rebounding edge of 44 to Denver’s 31, including a 13-7 edge on the offensive glass, as a way to make up for it.

And so, Vogel and his staff have plenty of areas to encourage a more focused effort in Game 3. Surely they’re happy to be able to do that up 2-0, as opposed to tied at 1-1, thanks to AD.