Lakers vs. Rockets, Game 4: Three Things to Know (9/10/20)

The Lakers played a terrific fourth quarter for the second game in a row to produce a 2-1 series lead with a 112-102 Game 3 win. Here are three things to know ahead of Thursday evening’s Game 4:

LEBRON’S HISTORIC BRILLIANCE

By leading the Lakers to the win in Game 3 with 36 points, seven boards, five assists and, crucially, four blocks in the third quarter, LeBron James also secured his NBA record 162nd playoff win, passing L.A.’s own Derek Fisher. That LeBron has that many wins in the first place shows how long he’s been playing at the highest of levels, as each NBA season offers the possibility of only 16 playoff wins.

Sometimes, LeBron will ease himself into a game as he dissects the opposing defense, and look to get some of his teammates more involved early. Other times, like Tuesday night, it’s attack mode from the jump. On the first possession of the game, LeBron rejected a pick, drove straight past his man, Eric Gordon, then straight through the help defender, PJ Tucker, to score easily at the rim. The next trip down, he pulled up and drilled his first of four 3-pointers. He took seven shots in the first quarter, making four, towards 12 points in eight minutes. And then, he really got moving offensively in the second quarter, exploding for 17 points on 6 of 7 FG’s plus three free throws to keep L.A. within three points at 64-61 despite Houston shooting 56.8% and scoring 32 points in the Lakers paint.

At halftime, LeBron was no doubt aware of how easily the Rockets were scoring inside, so he almost singlehandedly decided to put a stop to that. In the third quarter, James was a defensive blur, flying all over the court, and most often ending up at L.A.’s rim, to the tune of four blocks in that quarter alone, more blocks in any one quarter than he’s had in his career.

“I’m just trying to be in the right (help-side) position,” said James after the game. “You can’t be late or they make you pay for it … just trying to be in the right place.”

“It’s unbelievable,” added Frank Vogel. “The lift he gives us with the superhero plays … when he’s protecting the rim and then scoring 30 in a half? It’s just remarkable.”

LeBron’s 3-point shot went away in the second half, as he missed all four attempts, perhaps in part to how much he was giving the Lakers with his legs on defense. And it was on defense where the Lakers won the game, as they held Houston to only 38 second half points.

“LeBron James is turning into Dikembe Mutombo”



(: TNT) pic.twitter.com/5u2JgNIxuq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 9, 2020

PLAYOFF RONDO

Before Rajon Rondo had played his first game for the Lakers in 2018, I asked him this:

Trudell: Most folks within the NBA community have heard of “Playoff Rondo,” but after looking at your Per 36 numbers, I wasn’t convinced it was a thing. Is it actually more about playing time? Is “Playoff Rondo” a myth?

Rondo: I feel that way. If given an opportunity, knowing I’ll play 36 minutes a night, I can perform at a high level. Spotty or inconsistent minutes, which have been the case in the past, then the numbers fluctuate. The people that came up with this “Playoff Rondo” name or title or whatever they may call it, obviously (it’s because) I’ve been on TV during the playoffs. In the regular season last year, I had some good games. It got a little bit of publicity, but I think I’ve had six (regular season) TV games over the last two years between Chicago and New Orleans. I’ll have more televised games this year than the last two or three years combined.

And, indeed, the numbers bore that out to an extent, as his Per 36 regular season numbers were pretty similar to his playoff numbers, with the exception that his scoring was up 2.2 points per game.

The Lakers didn’t make the playoffs last season, and Rondo missed Round 1 this season with back spasms coming off a broken thumb that kept him out of the seeding games. As such, our first chance to see if we believed in the “Playoff Rondo” thing was in Game 1 against Houston, his first game action in five months. Not surprisingly, he struggled, going 3 for 9 from the field with four assists and four turnovers in a 112-97 loss, for a -10 rating.

But then … Playoff Rondo!

In Game 2, he anchored the second unit and stayed in with the starters to give LeBron a rest, going 4 for 9 from the field for 10 points, dishing nine assists with just one turnover, and grabbing five steals while giving James Harden problems defensively – which is easier said than done! Though he finished a game-best +28, Rondo may have been even better in Game 3, when he scored 12 points with five assists in the decisive fourth quarter alone, towards 21 total on 8 of 11 FG’s with three 3-pointers, and nine assists to three turnovers.

“All season, I expected this come this time of year,” said Frank Vogel, who was indeed very consistent all season in trusting Rondo. “When he gets his legs under him, you know what kind of gamer he is this time of year, and he’s been spectacular these last two games.”

In the regular season, Rondo wasn’t often able to put together back-to-back games with this peak effectiveness, but now he’s done it against Houston twice when it really counts. Given that his basketball IQ also may help more against the same opponent night after night, we can no longer be surprised if he matches this effort again in Game 4.

CONTAINING HARDEN IN CRUNCHTIME

James Harden has scored the exact same number of points in each of the three fourth quarters against the Lakers: five. Though Vogel has had the Lakers switching up their defensive looks even within quarters, the fourth quarter lineups have always been “small,” or without centers JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard, instead featuring either Anthony Davis or Markieff Morris. That’s allowed L.A. to trap Harden, but still rotate and recover to shooters around the perimeter when Houston swings the ball. It’s worked not only to limit Harden’s scoring, but also Houston’s in general.

Here are Houston’s per quarter scoring averages:

First: 27.3

Second: 32.0

Third: 27.0

Fourth: 21.3

Clearly, it was just Game 2 in which L.A.’s defense got stronger as the game went on.

“We’re a scrappy defensive unit,” said Vogel. “For whatever reason, we weren’t sharp in the first half. We were a little hesitant with our double teams and how we were going to rotate. Give the Rockets credit, they moved some things around to counter and adjust to our defense that we’re playing, and it took a little time for us to adjust to that. But we just returned to form in the second half … we gave a gutsy, scrappy performance in the second half.”

After Wednesday’s practice, I asked Vogel about the fourth quarters and defending Harden in particular, and he relayed that there’s much more work to be done, starting on Thursday.

“We’re doing a good job numerically, but the thing about James and this team is, you’re never comfortable. It doesn’t matter what the score of the game is, what the series looks like. We’re not going to be comfortable against a team that has the type of firepower they have. We’re just going to continue to try and execute our coverages and our scheme to try to minimize him and the backside threes as much as possible.”