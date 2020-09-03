Lakers vs. Rockets, Game 1: Three Things to Know (9/4/20)

After eliminating Portland in five games last Saturday, the Lakers advance to face the Houston Rockets, who needed seven games to beat OKC on Wednesday evening, with Game 1 set for Friday night. Here are three things you need to know about the matchup, plus a bonus video preview at the bottom:

LEBRON BREAKS IT DOWN

In his 17th season, at age 35, LeBron James is coming off yet another spectacular playoff series, where he averaged 27.4 points on 59.9% FG’s, hitting 2.6 3’s per game (41.4%) not to mention 10.2 assists, 10.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

After the Lakers finished their practice on Thursday afternoon, The King joined us via Zoom, and I asked him one question about L.A.’s offense against this Rockets D, and one question about defending Houston on the other end:

Q: You’ve seen basically every defense there is, but what stands out about Houston’s small ball group, with P.J. Tucker at the five and Robert Covington the four? LeBron: “Their size, and I’m not talking about height, I’m just talking about their size and athleticism, allows them to cover a lot of ground on the floor, especially in the half court. Very scrappy bunch, and they do a good job of turning you over. You have to be very cautious with careless passing, especially on the interior. They have guys with great hands. P.J. (Tucker), (Robert) Covington, Russ (Westbrook), James (Harden), they do a really good job with ballhawking. You have to be very mindful of that.”

Q: Defensively, what’s the key with controlling the dribble penetration of Russ and James, but also not rotating too far off all those shooters? How do you strike that balance as a defense:

LeBron: You gotta go with the defensive game plan, and obviously, you can’t give up both. With Russ and James, they’re just so dynamic that you understand they’re going to get theirs, but you gotta be able to limit their free throw attempts. James is No. 1 in our league in free throw attempts and free throws made, it’s been like that for the last five years, if not more, so you can’t allow him to make his threes, but also put him at the free throw line and get in the paint. You have to be able to try and take something away, but at the end of the day you have a game plan, and you just try to execute that as much as you can for close to 48 minutes.

I also asked Frank Vogel what stood out about LeBron’s matchup against Houston: “You have a team that’s going to double-team a lot, and he’s arguably the best in the history of the game at passing out of double teams,” he replied.

A VERY DIFFERENT MATCHUP FOR AD

Like LeBron, fellow star Anthony Davis also went off against Portland, to the tune of 29.8 points on 59.3% FG’s, 9.4 boards and 4.2 assists plus 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals in 32.6 minutes per game. Davis was primarily guarded by Blazer centers Jusuf Nurkic and Hassan Whiteside, who had no choice but to give him all kinds of room to walk into in-rhythm jump shots. AD responded with a scorching 68.0% conversion rate from the mid-range, where he drained 17 of 25 attempts to lead the Bubble in Round 1.

But against Houston, AD will face a far different defense, in which players like PJ Tucker and Robert Covington will try to get up into his body, and try to make him put the ball on the floor. He’ll definitely have less space to shoot. But Davis can take advantage in other ways, most obviously on the offensive glass, or at the rim if he can get to his spots against Houston’s stout defenders that will try and push him out of the paint. I asked AD about the difference between likely defenders from Round 1 to Round 2 after Thursday’s practice.

“The entire team is good with their hands. They like to strip the ball, be physical and get up under you,” he responded. “Whereas a traditional big will kinda play off and try to use their length. (Houston’s) advantage is playing low to the ground and using their hands. It’s going to be different for all of us, but I think the quicker the move the harder it is for them to get up under you and be physical, but it’s going to be a good matchup for us. We’ve been prepping for these guys.”

BONUS THING!

Can’t get enough preview talk? Then you’ll be in good hands by clicking below, as Laker Film Room’s Pete Zayas, Aaron Larsuel of the Official Lakers Podcast and Lakers Digital Reporter Joey Ramirez joined me for a roundtable preview of the series. Enjoy!

REST VS. RHYTHM

The Rockets, who went seven games, were on the basketball court for considerably more minutes than the Lakers in Round 1, who went five … but how many exactly? Let’s take a look at the top eight for each team:

Round 1 Minutes Leaders

James Harden: 255

P.J. Tucker: 245

Eric Gordon: 239

Danuel House: 232

Robert Covington: 220

Jeff Green: 209

Austin Rivers: 126

Russell Westbrook (3 games): 85

Contrast that with the Lakers:

LeBron James: 164

Anthony Davis: 163

Danny Green: 134

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 131

Kyle Kuzma: 121

Alex Caruso: 119

Dwight Howard: 94

Markieff Morris: 88

LeBron told Spectrum SportsNet on Wednesday night that he prefers to get this type of rest heading into a playoff series … so that’s good news for the Lakers, certainly. But Vogel pointed out the other side of the argument:

“I actually think that teams that play a Game 7, in the next series going against a team that has been off, I think has the advantage,” he said. “Your senses are sharper, you’re playing in that environment where every possession matters, and I actually think that’s a better way to prepare for a series than a week of practices. Hopefully that’s not a factor.”