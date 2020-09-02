Lakers Await Their Round 2 Opponent

The Lakers have more experience than they’d like with getting out of rhythm in a truly unique 2019-20 season.

First came a turbulent preseason trip to China … then the devastating loss of Kobe Bryant … then the suspension of the season due to COVID-19 … then the return to play in the Orlando Bubble, before yet another hiatus during a three-day boycott of games last week due to social injustice.

On Saturday, when games resumed, the Lakers beat Portland 131-122 in Game 5 to secure a Round 1 victory, only to once again shut it down while they’ve waited to learn whom they’d be playing as the Houston/OKC series goes to seven games.

Back in March, when we were unsure when the NBA would resume, we wondered if it were better for the players – especially the vets – to get time off for their legs to rest, at the risk of losing their rhythm. That question applies once again for the Lakers this week. They will be very well rested, perhaps at the expense of rhythm, while the Rockets or Thunder will be in rhythm, but likely fatigued.

“It depends on your roster,” said Danny Green on the topic on a Wednesday Zoom call. “Obviously we have an older crew, a veteran crew, I think (rest) helps us. At the same time we want to keep playing and keep rhythm, I think most teams want to keep playing to save rhythm. But for older groups, I think it benefits them to actually get days of rest, especially in this type of circumstance (in the Bubble).”

The Lakers will gather to watch OKC vs. Houston at the team hotel over dinner, with the knowledge that Friday will mark Game 1 of the Western Conference Semis.

In the meantime, LAL have been focusing on themselves.

“Going in the film room, looking at film, doing work there,” said Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. “Coming to execute it in practice, just developing habits and being ready.”

“Today was all about the Lakers, the things we do,” added Coach Frank Vogel. “Executing our offensive sets, defensive coverages, habits like transition defense and box out habits. Tomorrow, we dive into whoever our opponent is.”

Whichever opponent the Lakers face will have a strong backcourt, either led by OKC’s Chris Paul with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder, or Houston’s James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

As such, drawing Portland in Round 1 and facing Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum was good practice; even with the many differences between those players, all three teams are guard-centric.

“Our first round was great,” said KCP. “Portland is a great team. Dame and CJ is a great backcourt in this league, they gave us a good test of what it’s going to be throughout the playoffs.”

Green, who of course won a championship with Toronto last season, and played in 100 career playoff games for San Antonio, explained what changes from Round 1 to Round 2.

“I think intensity is increased, but from the moment playoffs start, guys are intense,” he said. “Nobody wants to go home. It just gets harder and harder each round. But each round we try to build more rhythm. I try to build more rhythm for myself. And it’s different from game-to-game and team-to-team. Some teams you’ll have a good rhythm against, some teams might throw a little tool or wrench in your system and it might not work as smooth, but you have to figure out a way to get wins.”

Once Green and the Lakers know their opponent, we’ll do a deep dive into the matchup. Stay tuned!