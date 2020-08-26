Lakers vs. Blazers, Game 5: Three Things to Know (8/26/20)

With an emphatic 135-115 victory over Portland in Game 4, the Lakers put themselves in position to close out the series with a victory in Wednesday’s Game 5. Below are three things you need to know:

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION

The Lakers famously couldn’t hit the ocean with a rock thrown off a boat in Game 1 of the series, but things evolved rather quickly to the point where they set a franchise playoff record with 14 made threes in Game 2, only to eclipse that by hitting 17 of 39 (43.6%) triples in Game 4.

As a result, their playoff offense is now ranked 7th (it was 16th after Game 1), while their defense remains at No. 1. As is always the case in basketball, you can’t completely separate the two sides of the court, and LAL’s terrific defense has helped lead to easy scoring opportunities, especially in transition. They boasted 25 fast break points in Game 4, which was the most by the Lakers in a playoff game since June 8, 2001, in the Finals vs. Philadelphia, when they also had 25. Meanwhile, their 56.3% conversion rate from the field was the team’s highest since May 19, 2010, when they shot 57.7% vs. Phoenix in the Western Finals.

L.A.’s biggest advantage on offense continues to be LeBron James, who was hot as a shooter from outside (4 or 5 from 3) and inside (10 for 12 FG’s overall, including 6 of 7 converted at the rim). When he wasn’t scoring easily towards his 30 points in 28 minutes, he was finding shooters and cutters, towards 10 assists, many for open 3’s.

LeBron James ... from STAPLES Center



(: Spectrum SportsNet & TNT) pic.twitter.com/RNOujjQ9zU — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 25, 2020

AD AND LILLARD’S STATUS

Two All-Stars left Monday’s game: Anthony Davis, early in the third quarter due to back spasms; and Damian Lillard, later in the quarter due to a knee injury. After the game, AD told us during the Spectrum SportsNet walkoff that he’s good to go for Game 5.

Lillard, on the other hand, was ruled out of Game 5 due to a right knee sprain confirmed by a Tuesday MRI. Portland’s leader was so instrumental in getting his team to the playoffs in the first place, leading the Blazers to a 6-2 record and then a play-in victory over Memphis, and was named the MVP of the seeding games as a result. Lillard played about 42 minutes per game in those nine games, and then 43, 30 and 43 again in the first three games against the Lakers, an incredibly heavy load. Then he ran into a big, long, fast and disciplined Frank Vogel defense that had Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green and Alex Caruso alternately harass him with their size out past the 3-point line, and Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee or Dwight Howard waiting just inside the 3-point line.

As such, he saw his averages drop to 24.3 points on 39.8% FG’s, with 4.3 assists and 3.5 boards in four games against the Lakers. In his previous four games, he had exploded for 46.3 points on 53.6% FG’s and 45.6% 3’s plus 9.3 assists and 13.8 free throws made per game (96.5%).

In his absence, Portland may turn to a backcourt of CJ McCollum plus sixth man Gary Trent, Jr., with increased bench minutes going to young scorer Anfernee Simons.

"We gotta keep fighting, get back in the film room and see what we can get better at." - @AntDavis23 pic.twitter.com/OLb0Gc2Ejc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 25, 2020

KCP AND GREEN GET COOKING

Remember when KCP and Danny Green couldn’t hit a three in the seeding games? Doesn’t that seem like a long time ago? Since the playoffs started, Green is 8 for 20 (40%) from 3, and KCP 9 for 23 (39.1%). I can’t tell you how many times Frank Vogel was asked about their shooting struggles, asked about the rotation, asked why certain bench players weren’t playing more. He kept saying the same thing, with patience, as I paraphrase: I trust my guys to knock down their shots … the law of averages will come around … I’m glad the misses are coming when the games don’t count … we just need to keep focus on shot selection and taking good shots … it’s all good.

He was certainly right, right? Of course, it’s quite early in the postseason at least in terms of what L.A.’s ultimate goal is, and the team 3-point percentage is still quite low in the postseason due mostly to the ridiculously poor Game 1 performance (5 for 32). But since then, the Lakers are at 38.3%, which ranks 7th amongst playoff teams, and is well up from their 34.9% regular season average that was brought down some due to their seeding game struggles.

We’ll see to what degree the shots continue to fall, but there’s one thing that’s helping: they’re getting a ton of wide open looks.