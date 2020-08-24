Lakers vs. Blazers, Game 4: Three Things to Know (8/24/20)

The Lakers take a 2-1 lead into Monday’s Game 4 against Portland. Here are three things you need to know ahead of the matchup:

MAMBA DAY

It’s not too often that a storyline from afar can take over almost any storyline coming directly from a playoff matchup, but that’s what we have with 8/24’s Mamba Day coming on the day of Game 4. A day after Kobe would have turned 42, the Lakers will honor him by wearing the Lakers City Edition Black Mamba jerseys that Kobe himself co-designed in 2017 as part of Nike’s Lore Series. It’s an incredible inspiration for the Lakers, and of course, also brings back a lot of pain that’s still fresh.

“This day and tomorrow, where we’re going to wear the uniforms, brings back a lot of the emotions of what happened,” said Frank Vogel. “We’re all still really sad about his loss, and Gigi’s loss.”

Portland is the team that the Lakers had to face in their first game after Kobe’s death, and it was an incredibly difficult evening that began with an impromptu LeBron James speech. The Lakers tried to pull it together on the court, but ultimately lost 127-119, with Damian Lillard going for 48 points as the Blazers pulled away down the stretch.

On Monday, the Lakers will again try to manage the emotions that come with thinking about and honoring Kobe.

PLAYOFF LEBRON

When LeBron James is attacking the basket with all of his force and athleticism, there’s not a ton that a defense can do. In Game 3, LeBron started getting to the cup early, scoring twice at the basket, and drawing two fouls at the rim towards seven early points. He really picked it up in the second quarter, scoring four more times at the bucket, plus the first of his four 3-pointers, and 4 of 8 FT’s. After two more triples in the third quarter, with three free throws, LeBron shut the door in the fourth with seven more points, towards his game-high 38 on an efficient 11 for 18 from the field, plus 12 free throws.

Before the series started, I thought the No. 1 difference in the matchup was Portland’s simply not having anybody on the roster to slow LeBron, and whether it was old friend Carmelo Anthony, Gary Trent, Jr. or anybody else, that has certainly proven to be the case. James is too fast for ‘Melo, too big for Trent, Jr., and too smart to be curtailed by help defense, so he’s getting what he wants either for himself or for his teammates. The only real deterrent has been if he or his teammates miss the open shots LeBron creates, which was of course what happened in Game 1, when L.A. couldn’t buy a wide-open make, and lost a close one as a result.

LeBron James doesn’t believe in traffic. pic.twitter.com/r10KHbmUas — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2020

DEFENSIVE RATING = No. 1

The Lakers rank first among the 16 playoff teams in defensive rating, posting a tremendous 98.0 rating that easily tops Toronto’s 102.4, and is all the more impressive considering how hot the Blazers offense was in the seeding games especially. Portland led all teams in scoring in those eight games, with 123.4 points per night, but they’ve managed to score just 98.7 on average against L.A.’s length, athleticism and savvy.

This is a Lakers defense that was terrific all season, ranking 2nd in the NBA. Against many teams, the Laker bigs can hang back a bit and focus on rim protection, but against the typically hot-shooting Blazers, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard have been playing way up to deter and contest jump shots once Lillard or CJ McCollum get around their initial defender. Davis in particular has been terrific here, seemingly everywhere in the defensive halfcourt, all at once. As such, the Blazers haven’t really been able to create the kind of open looks their offense was getting in the seeding games in particular.

Portland may also be fatigued generally after having to put out so much effort mentally and physically just to secure the No. 8 seed. Lillard, for example, has played 495 minutes in Orlando, or 41.3 in 12 games thus far including the play-in game. LeBron James has played 324 minutes in 10 games thus far. That’s a difference of 171 minutes, and of course, the minutes Lillard played in the seeding games were “harder” than LeBron’s minutes, given what was at stake. Of course, the Lakers need to ignore all of that, and expect Portland’s best effort moving forward.