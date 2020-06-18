Kobe Buries 3's to Beat the Blazers: April 14, 2004 Retro Running Diary

Kobe Bryant’s history of buzzer beaters is as extensive as it gets, but it’s tough to top what he did at Portland on April 14, 2004, the final game of the regular season, when he not only hit a ridiculous three to force OT, but then drilled another three in Double OT that won the game.

The circumstances: LAL were in a chase for a Division title and playoff seeding; if the Lakers won and Sacramento lost (to Golden State), LAL would secure the Pacific and the No. 2 seed in the West. If LAL lost, they’d be the No. 4 seed.

After their 3-peat from 2000-02, the Lakers had vengeance in mind after losing to San Antonio in Round 2 in the prior season, and brought in Gary Payton and Karl Malone in an attempt to get back to the top of the NBA food chain.

The Blazers, meanwhile, were 41-40 coming in, but 25-15 at home, and loved nothing more than beating the L.A. squad that had repeatedly crushed their playoff dreams.

Starting for the Lakers: Payton, Kobe, Devean George, Malone and Shaq; Portland: Damon Stoudemire, Derrick Anderson, Darius Miles, Zach Randolph and Theo Ratliff.

FIRST QUARTER

10:29: LAL were sluggish early in this one, with POR starting on a 6-0 run before a tough 20-foot J from Kobe.

5:15: The first non-Kobe or -Shaq points of the game came from Malone, who hit two FT’s to make it 16-11, POR. Defense was not this group’s strong suit that regular season, and the Blazers were getting a lot of good looks, forcing a rare early time out from Phil Jackson. By the way: seeing Malone at the FT line wasn’t exactly uncommon. He made 9,787 career free throws, No. 1 on the all-time list. Second is Moses Malone (9,018), ahead of No. 3 Kobe (8,378). Oscar Robertson is No. 4 (7,694), and LeBron James No. 5 with 7,379 and counting.

0:00: The Lakers weren’t ready for Darius Miles to go off for 12 first quarter points on 5 of 9 FG’s, helping POR to a 28-22 lead after one. LAL had struggled to get much off the bench all season aside from Derek Fisher, and Phil was captured on camera yelling at Slava Medvedenko for failing to move the ball late in the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

5:58: Shaq pushed the NBA’s leading shotblocker that season, Ratliff, out of the way for a lefty layup, but Portland remained in control, leading 44-37 when Ruben Patterson countered Kobe’s dunk with a layup.

3:08: A pretty ATO from Jackson got Kobe free for a dunk at the rim when Malone found him backdoor, and Bryant scored again at the 1:30 mark, again at the rim, with a layup. Bryant was attacking the hoop with regularity, and had yet to hit a triple at this point.

0:41.8: Randolph managed the final hoop of the first half, after POR battled for two offensive boards on the same possession, securing a 50-45 lead at the break. The Lakers also lost the ever-durable Malone to an ankle sprain late in the quarter, meaning Slava would have to start the second half.

THIRD QUARTER

9:07: It was a good defensive opening to the third for LAL, who held POR without a point in the first three minutes, getting a Shaq hoop and two FT’s from Medvedenko to pull within a point at 50-49…

6:30: … But from there, POR resumed control, pushing to a 59-49 lead behind a 9-0 run. At this point, Kobe still had only 11 points, all in the first half, but, of course, he wasn’t about to go out like that.

1:28: How about eight straight points from 25-year old Kobe? Bryant had seen his scoring drop from 30.0 points per game in the season prior to 24.0 that season as he ceded some FGA’s (23.5 to 18.1 per game), but boy, could turn up whenever he wanted. B2B contested, long jumpers from 20 and 21 feet got LAL within four at 61-57, before POR left the third with a 7-point cushion.

FOURTH QUARTER

11:25: No matter the circumstance, Kobe was never going to relent, and he came out firing in the 4th, hitting a 21-foot, then a 19-foot jumper.

8:29: Patterson drew a technical foul for yelling at the refs with an emphatic fist pump after being called for a foul on Kobe.

4:05: Gary Payton, who’d been quiet, rose and drilled a wing three to tie the game at 79, forcing a POR time out. It was just his second field goal of the game (he’d finish 2 of 10 overall), but it was a big one. And on the next trip, Kobe pulled up for his own three, from the top of the key, giving the Lakers their first lead at 82-81 with 3:20 to play.

1:07: After Kobe’s three, Portland got a Ratliff dunk, countered by two Slava FT’s, and then two big J’s from Anderson, both from 21 feet, to give the home team an 87-84 lead. After that, chaos ensued:

- Kobe (shockingly) missed a pair of FT’s with 55 seconds left.

- Stoudemire missed a 3 with 28.9 seconds left.

- Kobe missed a 3 with 14.9 seconds left.

- Patterson missed two FT’s with 8.9 seconds left, which would have sealed the win. Patterson had gotten free after a fullcourt pass from Randolph, but Kobe sprinted back and hacked him before a dunk, forcing the FT’s.

- Also, L.A. knew that SAC had lost, so they were playing for the Division and No. 2 seed for sure.

0:00: All of that set up one of Kobe’s two all-time moments in this game, when he somehow managed to get a leaning, twisting, game-tying 3 to fall over Patterson’s tight defense to force OT.

OVERTIME

0:30.9: Kobe got the Lakers to OT, but Shaq did the work in that period, scoring six of LAL’s eight points, including a game-tying dunk after Kobe perfectly drew the defense on a drive to the rim before laying it off. Shaq had a chance to put LAL up with an and-1, but missed the FT. LAL got a stop on the other end, with Shaq swallowing Ratliff up on a drive, and Kobe missed a long three at the buzzer, bringing a second OT.

DOUBLE OVERTIME

3:06: Shaq fouled out with LAL up 97-95 after two FT’s from Fish, but Randolph answered with a bucket inside, as Brian Cook replaced Shaq. So, the thin LAL squad was without their starting 4 and 5, both first ballot Hall of Famers.

1:42: Kobe drained another top-of-the-key three after a pretty passing sequence between him and Fisher, putting LAL up 100-97, but Stoudemire quickly answered with a three of his own.

1:12: With three Blazers guarding Kobe, he got to the rim nonetheless before dropping off a beautiful dime for Cook’s dunk. POR got an answer yet again from Mighty Mouse, who hit an 18-footer, and then a layup sandwiched around Bryant’s missed 3 to make it 104-102 POR with just 2.2 seconds on the clock…

0:00.1: YOU KNOW WHAT HAPPENED HERE! Stoudemire had left those 2.2 seconds on the clock, in a game where Kobe had already buried one buzzer beater. Initially, Payton’s pass to Kobe popped off Kobe’s hands, and Fisher got pushed in the back, allowing LAL to keep possession, but trimming 1.2 seconds off the clock. Payton again inbounded, this time cleanly to Kobe, who rose over the NBA’s top shot blocker’s extended hand and dropped an absurd fading, game-winning three. It looked like Ratliff actually hit Bryant’s arm, but no matter. Swish. What a moment. What a player.

After the game, in which Kobe scored 37 points on 14 of 31 FG’s (4 of 10 from 3) with eight boards, five assists, one steal and one block in 53 minutes, this happened:

"Yeah, I asked for his shoes," Patterson said, according to the AP. "I said, `You've got to give me your shoes for that one.'"