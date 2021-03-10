Lakers First Half Review

On February 12, the Lakers held a 21-6 record, just behind Utah’s 21-5 mark that led the NBA.

They were finding ways to win games, especially during a 5-0 home streak that featured three straight OT contests. But it was obvious that they weren’t playing their best basketball. And how could they have been?

The Lakers are the NBA’s oldest team, with an average age of 29.35 years* … and yet, they and the Miami Heat completed the longest season in league history on Oct. 11, affording just 71 days of R&R before the 2020-21 season began. *Minnesota is the youngest team, at 24.00 years.

For comparison’s sake, the Heat were 11-14 on Feb. 12; fellow Eastern finalist Boston was 13-11; and West finalist Denver was 14-11. In short: they’re tired!

Compounding that factor for the Lakers specifically was the lack of fans in their building. Staples Center is among the most vibrant in the world, with the Purple and Gold faithful bringing a unique atmosphere from courtside up to the 300 level, and the players really felt their absence. Indeed, the Lakers started the season 10-0 on the road, ending up 13-5 away from home, and just 11-8 in Los Angeles.

Alas, after that 5-game winning streak, L.A. lost Anthony Davis to a right calf strain that will continue to keep him out a short time after the break. Then they lost Dennis Schroder for four games, all of which were losses, and Marc Gasol for the final two before the break – also losses – to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. In dropping six of eight ahead of the break, including three games that were within three points, L.A.’s record fell to 24-13. And yet, Utah lost three of four and the Clippers three straight, with only Phoenix (four straight wins) closing strong. That leaves the Lakers 3.5 games back of the Jazz (27-9), in a season in which it’s questionable how much home court advantage will mean in the postseason. And, for a LeBron James team, winning on the road is an expectation, not an issue.

Speaking of LeBron: he missed but one game the entire half season (March 3 at SAC), and played the 7th most minutes of any NBA player, despite being the third oldest player in the league, and having played more combined playoff and regular season minutes (60,607) than every player in league history but Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (66,297) and Karl Malone (62,759). And yet, he’s somehow still the best player in the NBA, a leading contender for the MVP award.

LeBron certainly led LAL on the court during games and in the film room, which was key, because throughout the first half, due to COVID-19 protocols, it was very difficult for the Lakers or any team to even find practice days. So they basically used games to practice different rotations, different lineup combinations and different sets. Winning was a daily goal, but not at the expense of the big picture. Vogel knows what he has on the roster. “I’m very confident in what we can accomplish this year,” he said after L.A.’s last-second loss to Sacramento. “The season is a marathon … it’s about looking at a lot of combinations … and (building) towards the playoffs. I’m not concerned with the recent losses. Very confident in what we can accomplish.”

“I think it was a win, honestly,” added Kyle Kuzma about the first half. “We had 71 days (after) winning a championship … shortest offseason in history … for us to have an older, veteran team, to fight how we did all year, add new parts in, it’s a win. We’ve had injuries. I’ve been banged up. LeBron’s been banged up. Obviously AD … we just gotta get healthy, and I’m excited to see what our team does when everybody is back. Very excited.”

For details about what to expect in the second half, we went through the schedule on Lakers.com. One thing to keep in mind that this is truly a second half, as compared to the typical 25 games or so that would follow the All-Star break. Even with a truncated 72-game schedule, L.A. have 31 games to go after the break, and will surely hit another point of fatigue before a true ramp up to the postseason.

There’s still a long way to go … but the Lakers know exactly what they need to do.