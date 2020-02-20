The Final Third

We tend to think about the All-Star break as the midway point of the NBA season, but in reality, nearly two thirds of the 2019-20 campaign is already in the history books.

For the 41-12 Lakers, 29 games remain, meaning they’ve already played 64.6 percent of their contests. And, yeah, they’ve won 77.4 percent of them to create a 5-game cushion in the loss column on 2nd-place Denver.

So, what’s left, exactly? Let’s take a look.

WESTERN ROAD WARRIORS

After the Lakers completed a should-have-been-difficult 3-game road trip through Denver, Utah and Portland in December with three convincing victories, I realized LAL hadn’t lost to a Western Conference team on the road since the season-opening loss against the Clippers.

Well … that streak is still alive.

In fact, it’s now at 17. That’s a lot of Western road wins stacked up. It’s also an NBA record.

The Lakers have swept the Nuggets, Thunder, Mavericks, Blazers and Spurs in their buildings. They beat Houston in their only trip there, and are 1-0 at Utah, Memphis, New Orleans, Phoenix, Sacramento and Golden State, respectively. Minnesota is the lone Western city to which they haven’t traveled (until March 30).

Here’s the point: by being Western road warriors, the Lakers are in terrific position for the stretch run, as they have only three road games left against Western teams currently in the playoff mix (Clippers, Jazz and Grizzlies), plus a tough B2B at the Pelicans.

Meanwhile, LAL have also crossed off most of their difficult Eastern road games. Amongst the top eight, they’ve yet to hit only No. 2 Toronto (40-15), and have a March trip coming that includes Washington (20-33), Charlotte (18-36), Detroit (19-38) and Cleveland (14-40).

The Show’s back on pic.twitter.com/UyeB37lSuV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 20, 2020

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE

Strength of schedule is calculated a bit differently depending on the source, but here’s what ESPN Stats and Info had to say about what L.A. have left:

“The Lakers have the 10th-easiest remaining schedule in the NBA based on opponent's winning percentage. For perspective, Rockets have the 7th-easiest, Clippers have the 8th-easiest, Jazz have the 16th-easiest and Nuggets have the 22nd-easiest.”

I’d add the opponent win percentage doesn’t adjust for home/road, and as such, the Lakers schedule should be “easier,” given many of their more difficult games come at home, with the Bucks, Clippers, Celtics, Sixers, Rockets, Nuggets and Jazz all coming to Staples Center. However, the Lakers have actually been better on the road (NBA-best 23-5) than at home (18-7) thus far.

I’d expect them to sharpen up at home – and that’s only relative to their road performance, as 18-7 is plenty good – down the stretch, but that’s why they play the games!

BACK-TO-BACK DOMINANCE

The Lakers have only four of their 12 back-to-back sets of games remaining: @MEM/@NOP (Feb. 29/March 1); vs. DEN/@UTA (March 15/16); @CHA/@DET (March 21/22); vs. SAC/@PHX (April 14/15).

Of course, the Lakers have been awesome in B2B scenarios. In fact, they’re 13-1 overall, including a 7-0 record on the second – typically tougher – game. In fact, the only loss came vs. POR on Jan. 31, which was the night the team mourned and honored Kobe Bryant at Staples Center.

UP NEXT

After Thursday’s practice, I asked Frank Vogel if he had a chance to think about the season as a whole to this point, and if he was able to use the break as a way to step back and consider the bigger picture, vs. maintaining the status quo that has the Lakers at 41-12.

His answer implied a bit of both, where he’s definitely been thinking more deeply about the rotation, about certain lineup changes and rotations, and certain combinations. But his bigger focus is to take things one game at a time, and try to win the next game by keeping the “play-hard” habit.

“We’ve gotten to where we are by having a focus on the task at hand, really just how can we get better at practice, and tomorrow comes, how can we beat the Memphis Grizzlies,” said Vogel. “Focus singularly on that, and the results end up taking care of themselves.”

“Keep getting after it, staying in the moment, staying in the game-by-game,” echoed Davis, adding that a continued focus on defense and urgency will help.

“It’s the stretch run,” summarized LeBron. “We know how important every game is … it’s all part of the process. We can’t shortcut the process. We’re not going to think too far ahead. We’re going to approach tomorrow like this is our own Game 7, we’re playing the Memphis Grizzlies and we need to go at them as we known they’re going to go at us. And we just build on that. For me personally, it’s my leadership, it’s the way I play the game, it’s the way I approach the game, it’s my mindset, to lead these guys every night we go on the floor. I’m looking forward to these next 29 (games).”