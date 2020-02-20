LeBron Breaks Down the All-Star-Game-Winning Play

On Sunday evening in Chicago, LeBron James and Anthony Davis led Team LeBron to a 157-155 win in the NBA All-Star game, securing Team LeBron's second consecutive win over Team Giannis.

LeBron totaled 23 points on 9 of 20 FG’s, 6 assists, 5 boards, 1 steal and 2 blocks ... and $400K for his chosen Chicago charity, while Davis posted 20 points on 9 of 16 FG’s with 9 boards, 3 blocks, 3 steals and 1 assist.

The two returned to Los Angeles this week, and gathered on Thursday for the first Lakers practice ahead of Friday evening's home game against Memphis.

LeBron took us through the final play of the All-Star game, in which he fed Davis in the post upon noticing a mismatch, before Davis ultimately made a free throw to clinch the win:

After Thursday’s practice, @KingJames broke down the final play of the 2020 All-Star game, which Team LeBron won after James found @AntDavis23 in the paint with a mismatch that drew a PF on Kyle Lowry. How did that play develop? https://t.co/lBuETD3OdZ pic.twitter.com/Uo7X9MKDZw — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 20, 2020

LEBRON JAMES: "Coach (Vogel) drew up a play in the time out to get a pin down for Kawhi (Leonard). We were doing the Toronto vs. Philly game-clincher play where he hit the shot over Embiid. They switched out on AD, and two guys went to AD, so Kawhi went directly to James (Harden). James drove the baseline and threw it to CP (Chris Paul) in the corner, and then CP drove middle, kicked it back to me and they were scrambled defensively. For a second, I was about to go 1-on-1, which you saw in the picture I posted with me and Giannis, and then when I saw that Kyle Lowry was on Anthony, we just made eye contact. I already knew that he was going to duck in (to the post), and it was just a bang-bang play right there.”

ANTHONY DAVIS: “All that happened that he said, and then I was drifting out to the corner and saw him going 1-on-1 like the picture he posted of Giannis … and then I saw Kyle … and then (LeBron and I) made eye contact, and then I ducked in and got fouled.”

FRANK VOGEL: “They switched and we had an opportunity to get to the bucket, move the ball around the horn. LeBron had the opportunity to go at Giannis, but he, like always, surveyed the floor and realized that he had Kyle Lowry on AD. So when you get a mismatch like that, (they had) a little eye contact like they’ve had throughout the season for us and dove into the post."