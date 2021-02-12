Lakers vs. Grizzlies, Three Things to Know: 2-12-21

The Lakers (20-6) are set for the last of their five straight home games, with the Memphis Grizzlies (10-10) in Los Angeles on Friday night. Tip is at 7:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know in advance of the matchup:

OT OVERLOAD

Last season, the Lakers played in two overtime games, defeating Dallas on Nov. 1, and Denver on Feb. 12. This week, the Lakers have played … three straight overtime games, as they defeated Detroit (double OT) and OKC twice, while LeBron totaled a ridiculous 130 minutes. It was the first time in his career that he played in three straight OT games, and the first time since 1991 that the Lakers did such a rare thing.

“These are the toughest games to play, when you have a sub .500 team that comes in with guys out,” explained Frank Vogel. “Everybody on their team is getting extra opportunity … we’ve seen that with (Detroit and OKC). We certainly need to be better; we’re not making things easy on ourselves. But at the end of the day, we’re doing enough to grind things out in the second half and do what we need to do to get that W.”

For the most part, the Lakers have found consistent energy on the road this season, towards their 12-2 mark, but it’s been harder to find it at home, where they miss their crowd, even as other teams still seem to be eager for a shot at the defending champions. Leave it to one of the newest Lakers, Marc Gasol, to provide some excellent context:

“We tend to come out and feel out the game a little bit, see how they’re playing, what they’re trying to do offensively and defensively,” said Gasol. “We sometimes predetermine, a little bit, how we want to play early on … we have a lot of guys (with) a very high IQ, and we’re able to adapt to the challenges that they propose. Obviously the other team is geared up and ready to go and really excited about playing the Lakers and you can see that and feel that. So, it’s all a part of the game. We’re very confident in what we do and how we do it, and when we’re all in it, especially defensively, it translates offensively and creates much better pace for our offense. Other teams can’t really do much when we play downhill, because we got a stop on the defensive end, and we’re running, and we have a few guys that you can’t stop in transition. So, when we’re all engaged defensively, I think the game completely changes for the other team and for ourselves.

AD UPDATE

After Thursday’s practice, AD was asked how he’s feeling after missing two games due to tendonosis of his right Achilles.

“I feel good right now,” he said. “We’ll see how it feels tomorrow and make a decision from there. The tendon (has been) really sore. Pushing off … even walking, obviously running and jumping, I will feel it. So it’s more just soreness and letting it calm down.”

Davis said he got an ultrasound to look at the tendon, and that it’s “nothing serious,” just a lot of soreness. He and the medical staff want to make sure it feels good before he gets back on the court.

Meanwhile, Alex Caruso and Jared Dudley are both listed as “probable” for the Grizzlies; Caruso missed both OKC games with a sore right hand, while Dudley’s been out a few weeks with a sore calf.

Memphis is considerably more banged up than the Lakers. Here’s who’s out, copy/pasted from their game notes:

- B. Clarke – RT calf soreness

- J. Jackson Jr. – LT knee meniscus surgery recovery

- S. McDermott – LT shoulder bone bruise

- D. Melton – LT shoulder soreness

- K. Tillie – LT foot soreness

- J. Winslow – LT hip displacement

- D. Bane – personal

GRIZZLIES SCOUTING REPORT

LAL’s back-to-back victories in Memphis came on Jan. 3 and 5, which seems like longer than five weeks ago. It’s tough to take too much out of those games in part because the best player on the Grizz, 2019-20 Rookie of the Year Ja Morant, missed both with an ankle sprain. LeBron dominated the first game, a 108-94 final, with 22 points, 13 boards and eight assists in 32 minutes, for a +19, with Montrezl Harrell adding 16 points off the pine, and Wesley Matthews 14. Game 2 was more of a toss up, with LAL trailing needing some crunch time execution from LeBron and AD to eek out a 94-92 W, as LAL’s starters played really well (LeBron was +20 and Kyle Kuzma, starting for the injured KCP, +21), but the bench struggled (THT was -22, Harrell -13).

Since then, Memphis has enjoyed a 7-game winning streak sandwiched around five canceled games due to NBA health and safety protocols (Jan. 20-27). More recently, they lost four straight (@IND, vs. HOU, @NOP, vs. TOR) before they beat Charlotte 130-114 on Wednesday. For the season, they rank 12th in defense (110.3) and 19th in offense (110.3). A primary area for MEM success has been through forcing turnovers and converting on the other end, as they rank 2nd in points off TO’s (20.0) and force the 3rd most miscues. They’re also 2nd in points in the paint (53.4), an area where the Lakers have struggled of late, and are 2nd in second-chance points (15.4).