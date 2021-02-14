Lakers at Nuggets, Three Things: 2-14-21

The Lakers (21-6) carry a 7-game winning streak into Denver, where the 14-11 Nuggets await, for a rematch of the Feb. 4 matchup that LAL won 114-93. Tip is at 7:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know in advance of the matchup:

SECOND HALF BLITZKRIEG

A characteristic of L.A.’s 5-0 homestand that they don’t want to become a long-term habit was falling behind in the first half. They seemed to always be fighting out of a hole caused by better early energy from the visitors, and the Denver matchup may have set the tone: the Lakers trailed by 12 at the break. But in the second half, they turned it on in a big way. The stormed out of the halftime gates to outscore their Western Conference Finals opponent 37-17 in the 3rd, including a 15-0 burst to close the 3rd, and 31-18 in the 4th, a total of 68-35 in the 2nd half on 68.3% FG’s, while holding DEN to 34.1% while forcing 10 turnovers.

In short, things escalated quickly.

Nikola Jokic has been fantastic this season, and is in the MVP race. But in the matchup, LeBron reminded anybody that wasn’t familiar that it’s the 18-year vet that remains the NBA’s best player, as well as the most valuable, as such:

LeBron: 27 points on 12 of 19 FG’s with 10 boards, 10 assists and a block

Jokic: 13 points on 6 of 16 FG’s with 9 boards, 6 assists and a steal

Jokic had entered that game averaging 30.6 points and 12.6 boards on 58.0% FG’s in his previous eight games. In his next game, Jokic scored 50 points on 20 of 33 FG’s, plus 12 assists, and most recently, he went for 22 points, 13 boards and nine assists against OKC on a 97-95 win on Friday. LAL have had his number in comparison to other teams going back to last season, when Anthony Davis led the charge with Dwight Howard and LeBron flanking him. Marc Gasol will again slide in for Howard, but it’s been Davis guarding Jokic when it counts, and his unique combination of length and speed has shown to impact the Serbian more than anybody else.

FREE THROW DISCREPANCY

One area of strength for the Lakers in this matchup is their advantage in getting to the foul line. LAL rank 9th in the NBA with their 23.2 attempts per game, compared to 23rd-ranked DEN’s 20.6. In the previous matchup, LAL got their 22 times to DEN’s 15, though the Lakers made only 14 (63.6%).

The Nuggets have especially struggled to get to the line of late. Here are their respective attempts in games since the loss to LAL: 14; 16; 21; and 10. That’s an average of 15.3, which would rank last in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Lakers have been terrific at limiting free throw attempts by opponents, holding them to 17.9 per game, the fewest in the NBA, after ranking 15th last season (23.5). This could point to a difference in athleticism, as the Lakers have several more players capable of attacking the basket.

KUZMA’S HOMESTAND

While the Lakers had many guys step up in key spots during the 5-game home winning streak, Kyle Kuzma had his best individual stretch of the season, and he did it by being a “star in his role” with excellent energy on defense, by attacking the offensive glass and by taking scoring opportunities when they came.

Kuz said he’s most focused on “trying to become a great defender,” especially on this particular team with limited opportunities offensively. He’s also focusing on the offensive glass: “I don’t really like standing in the corner." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 13, 2021

The Flint, Mich. native averaged 14.2 points on 46.0% FG’s and plus 7.6 boards 28.8 minutes per game, elite numbers for a bench player, and made myriad key plays on both ends of the floor.

After Friday’s win, LeBron said this of Kuz after he scored 20 points with 10 boards against Memphis: “He's grown into himself. He's grown into his role. He knows exactly what he needs to do out on the floor.”

“He made a jump (from last season),” added Anthony Davis. “His value for our team has grown even from last year until now … he brings that spark for us … we love him here, we’re very happy to have him here."

With Will Barton out for Denver and big wing Michael Porter Jr. likely to benefit the most from a minutes standpoint, Kuzma’s number will likely be called for extended minutes once again, after games of 32 and 39 (including five in OT) in L.A.’s previous two wins.